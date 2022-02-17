As we move towards the end of the week, on Friday, we can expect heavy snow in the entire region with some thunder showing in Milngavie. However, still quite chilly as temperatures look to sit between 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.
Moving on to the weekend, on Saturday the snow looks to continue over in some areas, however quite light. Cumbernauld showing patchy showers along with Motherwell with cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain in that area. Temperatures ever so slightly warmer at 4 to 5 degrees.
And now for the five day forecast on Sunday, we can expect the heavy showers to be back and as we look ahead of next week on Monday, we can look forward to winter sunshine as Tuesday, the rain looks to come back. Temperatures to sit between 3 to 9 degrees.