On Wednesday, we can expect light showers in some areas, however, Cumbernauld and Motherwell will be overcast with a slight chance of rain. Temperatures to sit between 7 to 9 degrees.
Moving on to Thursday, the rain looks to continue over in Glasgow and Kirkintilloch, although other areas can be expected to have cloudy skies, with some chances of rain. Cumbernauld and Motherwell hitting double figures in temperatures, with others sitting at 9 degrees Celsius.
And now for the 5 day forecast, as we look towards the end of the week. There will be some clouds on Friday, however, looking at the weekend, double figures in temperatures with no rain to be expected and thankfully, sunshine to look forward to throughout Saturday to Sunday.