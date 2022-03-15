Here is your daily weather update and a five day forecast

On Wednesday, we can expect light showers in some areas, however, Cumbernauld and Motherwell will be overcast with a slight chance of rain. Temperatures to sit between 7 to 9 degrees.

Moving on to Thursday, the rain looks to continue over in Glasgow and Kirkintilloch, although other areas can be expected to have cloudy skies, with some chances of rain. Cumbernauld and Motherwell hitting double figures in temperatures, with others sitting at 9 degrees Celsius.