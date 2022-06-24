Glasgow weather: wet weekend forecast by Met Office

It is set to be a wet weekend, with the Met Office forecasting rain and clouds.

On Saturday, it looks to be a wet day, as we can expect light showers in the region. Temperatures look to stay in double figures, reaching a high of 18 degrees in Cumbernauld, with other areas sitting between 16 to 17 degrees.

Moving on to Sunday, those showers look to continue over in all areas. Temperatures should dip, reaching to as low as 14 degrees, with other areas looking to sit at 16 degrees celsius.

It could be raining this weekend.