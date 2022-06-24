Glasgow weather: wet weekend forecast by Met Office

On Saturday, it looks to be a wet day, as we can expect light showers in the region. Temperatures look to stay in double figures, reaching a high of 18 degrees in Cumbernauld, with other areas sitting between 16 to 17 degrees.
Moving on to Sunday, those showers look to continue over in all areas. Temperatures should dip, reaching to as low as 14 degrees, with other areas looking to sit at 16 degrees celsius.
As we look ahead of next week, the patchy showers and clouds look to follow through for us with temperatures still looking to sit in double digits.