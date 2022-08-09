A second heat wave could be on its way to Glasgow this week.

Following on from the record-breaking heatwave in July, it seems that Glasgow is in for some more hot weather this week.

Some areas could see highs of 35°C, prompting weather experts to warn people to brace themselves.

This comes after some areas in the UK announced they would be putting hosepipe bans in place as a way to conserve water amid the hot weather.

While it’s unlikely that Glasgow will officially see a heatwave, temperatures are expected to reach the mid twenties this week.

So, what is the current weather forecast for Glasgow? Here’s our breakdown of the latest Met Office updates.

What will the highest temperature in Glasgow be?

Currently, the hottest day this week will be Friday 12 August.

According to the Met Office , temperatures are expected to hit highs of 26°C in Glasgow on Friday.

What is the Met Office weather forecast for Glasgow?

Today

Today will be a dry day but will remain cloudy throughout. There will be some light to moderate westerly winds picking up throughout the day.

Temperatures are forecast to hit highs of 21°C.

Tonight

Dry and clear periods will continue throughout the evening. Temperatures will be mild overnight, and are expected to hit lows of 12°C.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be warm with good sunny spells and light winds.

Temperatures are forecast to hit highs of 25°C, and lows of 13°C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

This period will be mainly dry with some cloudy and patches of rain at times throughout Wednesday.

Thursday temperatures are forecast to hit highs of 24°C, and lows of 13°C.

The remainder of the period will see the best of the sunshine. Temperatures on Friday will hit highs of 26°C, and lows of 15°C.

Saturday will see the highest temperatures of the week with highs of 27°C, and lows of 16°C.

What is the long range forecast for the UK?

Friday 12 August to Sunday 21 August

The start of this period will be mostly fine and sunny. There will be outbreaks of light rain potentially in the northwest and some mist near coastal areas.

Winds are expected to be light and temperatures will be above average for most with warm temperatures in the north and hotter conditions in the south.

The first weekend of this period will be mainly dry and settled for most. The north is expected to see the most of any precipitation, and there is also a low risk of thunderstorms developing in the south.

Temperatures will likely be very warm.

Monday 22 August to Monday 5 September

The second half of August will bring a shift from the settled conditions for many with the occasional periods of unsettled weather. There are increased chances of thunderstorms in the south.

Further into this period the unsettled conditions may spread further south and east, although northern and western areas are still likely to see the most of any precipitation.

What is a heatwave?

A heatwave is a prolonged period of time with above average temperatures.

According to the Met Office , for a heatwave to be declared a threshold must be met.

The UK heatwave threshold is described on the Met Office website as: “when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.”

The initial heatwave thresholds were calculated based on the 1981-2010 climatology of daily maximum temperature at the midpoint of the meteorological summer (15 July). In 2022, the Met Office updated the threshold.