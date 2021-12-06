Sub-zero temperatures set to freeze Glasgow within next 48 hours according to weather experts at the Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of heavy snow for Glasgow, other parts of Scotland and England.

The alert will take effect at 11.00am on Tuesday and will expire at 11:59pm the same day.

“Spells of hill snow will spread northwards across central and northern England into Scotland during Tuesday, this snow becoming confined to areas north of the Central Belt of Scotland during the evening,” reads the warning on MetOffice.gov.uk.

“Two to five centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate quite widely above 200 metres with 10 to 20 centimetres likely in some higher areas, particularly in parts of the Southern Uplands and Highlands.

“Strong winds accompanying the snow will cause blizzards with drifting and poor visibility in places, especially over the highest routes,” the warning added.

What to expect:

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.

- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Strathclyde weather forecast:

Today:

Cloudy start with outbreaks of rain and hill snow. Soon brightening to sunny intervals and showers. The showers becoming frequent and heavy at times in afternoon, turning wintry on higher ground. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Tonight:

Further showers this evening and early tonight, turning lighter but perhaps of snow on higher ground. Then dry overnight with a frost and some icy patches. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Tuesday:

Bright start then cloud thickening to bring rain, with snow on high ground, briefly to low levels, and strengthening east or southeasterly winds, Becoming clearer in the evening. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: