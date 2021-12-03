Watch: Inside Scotland’s biggest ever ice rink at Elfingrove

Scotland’s biggest ever ice rink, The Ice Experience at Elfingrove, has opened to the public.

The fully outdoor experience is the second biggest rink in the UK and boasts a world-class, custom designed, ice rink from the team behind Dancing on Ice and Somerset House.

A team of 150 plus have been working for over a year to build the world class experience which is set to rival the great cities of the world such as Rockefeller Centre in New York and Ice World in Vienna and put Glasgow, and Scotland, on the map this Christmas.

What is at The Ice Experience?

The magical winter wonderland, alongside the world-class skating experience, also includes:

· A stunning light show set against a fully illuminated Kelvingrove Museum

· A skate-up Mallow Café for hot chocolates and mallows

· A Silent Snow Disco to dance and sing as snow falls all around

· The Candy Bar – where elves go to drink, and you can enjoy festive food and drink including pigs in blankets, fondue and Candy Cane cocktails.

What are the organisers saying?

Oli Norman, Elfingrove creator and CEO of itison, said: “From Rockefeller Centre in New York to Ice World in Vienna, I’ve skated some of the world’s most iconic rinks. To create our own at Kelvingrove Museum to rival those great cities is a real honour.”

When is it open?

The rink opened on Thursday and will run until Christmas Eve, with time slots every hour between noon and 9pm.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are still available - but are going quickly.

Ice Experience tickets are priced at:

Adult daytime - £14

Adult evening - £16

Child - £12

Under 5s go free – under 5s can’t go on the ice due to safety reasons but can spectate or enjoy the Silent Snow Disco and all the other festivities.

Where can I buy Elfingrove tickets?