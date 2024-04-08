Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow is the best place to see the eclipse in Scotland tonight (April 8) according to several weather sites and aggregators - so we put together this guide on how to best watch the eclipse in Glasgow - including how to stay safe, the best spots to view the moon block out the sun, and of course, the best timings.

What is the eclipse in Glasgow tonight, April 8?

The eclipse visible from Glasgow tonight is only a partial eclipse - meaning the moon will not fully block out the sun - although this is still impressive sight nonetheless.

While millions of people across North America will be able to see a total eclipse of the sun - over here in Britain we’ll only be able to see a partial eclipse. Still though, we can expect the skies to be darkened for a few minutes this evening.

During a partial solar eclipse, the moon passes almost directly between the sun and the Earth, partially blocking the sun’s light on one side, and casting a shadow on a small area of Earth on its other side. North America will see a total solar eclipse, meaning moon will pass directly between the sun and the Earth casting a near complete-shadow over a band on the US, Canada, and Mexico.

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the UK tonight, April 8 - Glasgow is the best city in Scotland to see it.

Will I be able to see the eclipse from Glasgow tonight, April 8?

Weather permitting, we should be able to see a partial eclipse in Glasgow tonight, if there is no cloud cover.

Glasgow has the highest obscuration of the moon out of all the cities in Scotland - 11.24% - you should also see some obscuration in other towns and villages across the West of Scotland.

How can I see the eclipse in Glasgow tonight / do I need protection to see eclipse in Glasgow tonight, April 8?

To view the partial eclipse in Glasgow tonight, you absolutely must wear eye protection - you can buy sometimes buy them from shops like WHSmith - or you can try your luck at opticians around the city.

You can make your own eclipse glasses from household items like cardboard, tinfoil, cello tape, and other random bits - find a video explaining how here.

If you have a camera, telescope or binoculars with a solar filter, you can also view the eclipse through their viewfinder. You can grab a screw-on filter from camera shops across the city.

What time can I see the eclipse in Glasgow tonight, April 8?

The partial eclipse will start around 19:54 in Glasgow and reach its totality (peak eclipse) at around 20:06, and end completely at around 21:33.

Where in Glasgow can I see the eclipse tonight, April 8?

You can see the partial eclipse just about anywhere in Glasgow, barring cloud cover, there’s no need to get up to a high spot. Where ever you go though, be sure to wrap up warm, bring either an umbrella or a waterproof jacket - and of course your eclipse glasses.

Where in Scotland can I see eclipse tonight, April 8?

