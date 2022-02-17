The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for parts of the UK as Storm Eustice arrives - will Glasgow be affected?

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for the south west of England and Wales as Storm Eunice is set to batter the country with strong winds, heavy rain and snow in places.

Glasgow is only just recovering from the effects of Storm Dudley which caused travel disruption throughout Scotland, and brought strong gusts of wind.

Storm Eunice looks set to be even more powerful and widespread, and could bring snow to Glasgow as well as windy weather.

So when exactly will the storm hit - and what is the weather forecast for Glasgow?

When will Storm Eunice hit Glasgow?

There is a yellow weather warning for snow currently in place for Glasgow from 3am to 6pm on Friday 18 February.

The Met Office has warned that Storm Eunice may cause disruption, including:

A chance of travel delays on roads, possibly with stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

A slight chance that some rural communities could be temporarily cut off

Power cuts may also occur and mobile phone coverage may be affected.

What is the weather forecast for Glasgow?

On Friday, Glasgow will see sleet and snow for most of the morning, but this will dry up in the afternoon according to the Met Office.

There may also be wintry showers in some areas, and temperatures won’t rise above 4°C.

Saturday will mainly be dry with some bright spells and light winds, and Sunday will see rain in the morning that will turn into blustery showers later.