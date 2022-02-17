We have a roundup of things you can do before, during and after a storm that will best protect your home from the extreme weather.

After reports of Storm Eunice expected to batter the UK in the coming days, the Met Office has issued two separate weather warnings for Glasgow.

There is a yellow weather warning for strong winds and snow currently in place for Glasgow from 3am to 6pm on Friday 18 February.

The Met Office has also issued ‘major disruption’ warnings due to the strong winds and forecast of heavy snow set to hit the city.

Storms can cause serious damage to homes, and have done so in the past. The Met Office has shared advice on how to best get prepared for a storm, and precautions you can take to avoid them causing damage.

10 tips to protect your home

Secure loose objects like garden furniture, ladders and things that could be blown into windows with strong gusts of winds.

Close and securely fastened doors, windows, especially those facing the wind.

Get your roof checked. Before it gets too windy it’s always worth checking for loose slates.

If you live near trees, consider removing dead branches that are likely to come off and be blown in the wind.

Check if your home or office is at risk for flooding, and contact The Environment Agency immediately for advice and information.

Ensure you’re home is insured, and that your policy is up to date. Building insurance offers peace of mind and coverage when you need it.

Park vehicles in a garage if you have one. If you do not, keep them clear of buildings, trees, walls and fences.

Ensure that all gutters and pipes are free from debris to avoid overflowing and damage during heavy rain.

In case of flooding it’s a good idea to have sandbags at doors, windows and other gaps in a home.