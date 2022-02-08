It’s still the most sort after piece of technology even a year after it’s initial release...

The Playstation 5 console launched in November 2020, and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on it.

Since Sony launched the pre-order of the highly anticipated console it has been plagued with stock issues, and the problems are still going on in 2022.

Whenever PS5’s have been made available they are snapped up almost immediately, mostly by scalpers who sell them for a profit.

Unfortunately for those who are still desperate to get the elusive console, the stocking issues are very much likely to stay the same.

In November 2021, there were reports that Sony was reducing it’s production of consoles from 16 million to 15 million between April 2021 and March 2022. Therefore, we aren’t likely to see an improvement in stock until potentially late 2022.

On the one year birthday of the PS5, Sony’s CEO Jim Ryan released a statement updating fans on the stock situation regarding the console:

“We continue to see historic demand for PS5 and we understand the inventory constraints remain a source of frustration for many of our customers,”

“Rest assured that we are laser-focused on doing everything in our power to ship as many units as possible, it’s something we work on every day across the company and remains my top priority.”

“Again, we appreciate your patience as we navigate through these unprecedented global challenges.”

EE customers are able to buy PS5 from the retailer with eligible customers needing to be on a 12-month contract or longer. Customers can register their interest for PlayStation 5’s, so they can get immediate updates when the console’s come back in stock.

BT restocked for their customers on 20 January which sold out in minutes however, customers can also register their interest to get their hands on when they next restock.

Currys is now currently the only retailer that hasn’t had a restock in 2022. There is no word yet on whether they will get a restock, or when that will happen. Their last restock was in November 2021.

When and where will be restocking in February?

GAME have a variety of bundles listed on their website currently including popular PS5 games like Miles Morales, and Rachet and Clank.

Their are also bundles available with the newest drop of colourful controllers from Play Station. The current drop date listed on the GAME website is February 18.

It’s likely that Amazon and Argos will also be restocking around this time period too as the PS5 consoles ship out in batches.

How much is the PS5?

The PS5 disc edition costs £449.99, while the PS5 digital edition is cheaper at £349.99.

A number of retailers, including Game, Very, Argos, ShopTO and more are selling the PS5 bundled with games and other PS5 accessories as well.

When did sellers last restock?

There have been a few restocks this year, however, some are exclusive to business customers or they sell out completely within hours due to the limited numbers.

Here’s a round up of some of the top sellers of the PS5 and when they last restocked the console:

Very - Last restock was on 18 January 2022

Argos - Last restock was on 23 January 2022

GAME - Last restock was on 19 January 2022

Amazon - Last restock was on 19 January 2022

Currys - Last restock was on 28 December 2021

BT - Last restock was 20 January 2022

John Lewis & Partners - Last restock on 29 December 2021

Asda - Last restock was 22 December 2021

PlayStation Direct - Last restock was on 17 January 2022

EE - Last restock was on 6 January 2022