This is the exact date when snow is set to fall in Glasgow next week

Temperatures are set to dip below freezing in Glasgow in the coming days.

Weather experts have identified a day next week when snow is most likely to fall in Glasgow.

As reported on Monday, there is a possibility that parts of Glasgow could see snow on Sunday evening however the heaviest snow is not due until Saturday February 5.

Experts at WXCharts.com predict a large swathe of snow filled clouds will move in over Glasgow in the early hours of Tuesday January,

The snowfall, according to WXCharts.com, could be sustained over a period of several hours.

The temperature will also dip considerably at around the same time.

The minimum temperature in Glasgow on February 5 and 6 will fluctuate between 0°C and -2°C.

Strathclyde weather forecast

Tuesday January 25 - Saturday January 29

Dry tonight. and wet and windy later on Wednesday

This Evening and Tonight:

Patchy rain across Argyll soon dying out this evening. Otherwise a dry evening and night with clear periods developing in the early hours, some mist across South Lanarkshire. A moderate westerly breeze at times in the north. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Wednesday:

A dry morning. Thickening cloud will bring rain across Argyll in the afternoon, and elsewhere after dark. Becoming windy, southwesterly gales across coastal Argyll later. Mild. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: