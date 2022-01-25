This is the exact date when snow is set to fall in Glasgow next week

As reported on Monday, there is a possibility that parts of Glasgow could see snow on Sunday evening however the heaviest snow is not due until Saturday February 5.
Experts at WXCharts.com predict a large swathe of snow filled clouds will move in over Glasgow in the early hours of Tuesday January,
The snowfall, according to WXCharts.com, could be sustained over a period of several hours.
The temperature will also dip considerably at around the same time.
The minimum temperature in Glasgow on February 5 and 6 will fluctuate between 0°C and -2°C.
Strathclyde weather forecast
Tuesday January 25 - Saturday January 29
Dry tonight. and wet and windy later on Wednesday
This Evening and Tonight:
Patchy rain across Argyll soon dying out this evening. Otherwise a dry evening and night with clear periods developing in the early hours, some mist across South Lanarkshire. A moderate westerly breeze at times in the north. Minimum temperature 4 °C.
Wednesday:
A dry morning. Thickening cloud will bring rain across Argyll in the afternoon, and elsewhere after dark. Becoming windy, southwesterly gales across coastal Argyll later. Mild. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
Cold, bright and windy on Thursday with a few showers in the north. Cloudy and breezy on Friday, some rain in the north. Early rain on Saturday, otherwise mainly dry.
(Source: The Met Office)