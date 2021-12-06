This is the exact time weather experts predict snow will start falling in Glasgow

Glasgow looks set to see snow on Tuesday but at what time and for how long?

A Met Office weather warning of snow affecting Glasgow will become active at 11.00am on Tuesday.

Weather experts at WXCharts predict the first of the snow will begin to fall at around midday in Glasgow.

However, it isn’t until 3.00pm that the heaviest of the snow will begin to fall.

It’s unclear how long the snow showers will last however, Glasgow is set for more just as the Met Office weather alert ends at 11.59pm.

“Spells of hill snow will spread northwards across central and northern England into Scotland during Tuesday, this snow becoming confined to areas north of the Central Belt of Scotland during the evening,” reads the warning on MetOffice.gov.uk.

“Two to five centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate quite widely above 200 metres with 10 to 20 centimetres likely in some higher areas, particularly in parts of the Southern Uplands and Highlands.

“Strong winds accompanying the snow will cause blizzards with drifting and poor visibility in places, especially over the highest routes,” the warning added.

Strathclyde weather forecast:

Today:

Cloudy start with outbreaks of rain and hill snow. Soon brightening to sunny intervals and showers. The showers becoming frequent and heavy at times in afternoon, turning wintry on higher ground. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Tonight:

Further showers this evening and early tonight, turning lighter but perhaps of snow on higher ground. Then dry overnight with a frost and some icy patches. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Tuesday:

Bright start then cloud thickening to bring rain, with snow on high ground, briefly to low levels, and strengthening east or southeasterly winds, Becoming clearer in the evening. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: