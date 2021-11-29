White Christmas odds are slashed for Glasgow after cold snap

Will it snow on Christmas or not - here’s what odds the bookies have put on the weather event following a cold snap?

The aftermath of Storm Arwen took everyone by surprise, creating winter wonderlands across the whole of the UK.

And bookmakers William Hill have revealed odds for a White Christmas have plummeted to their lowest point since 2017 - the last time the UK saw snow fall on Christmas Day.

What are the odds of a white Christmas in Glasgow?

The odds for snow on Christmas Day in Glasgow are currently 3-1.

Glasgow, Edinburgh and Leeds are joint 3-1 favourites to see snowfall on the big day.

The Met Office currently has a forecast of long periods of snowfall, continuing freezing temperatures, and more bracing winds across the UK.

However, there’s a high chance that most of the UK could see more wintry weather between now and Christmas.

Rupert Adams of William Hill said: “It appears that this latest cold snap has arrived right on time and it is part of a bigger narrative which is expected to play out right up until the big day.

“The strongest La Nina weather phenomenon since 2010 should ensure a much colder than normal winter.