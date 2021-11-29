White Christmas odds are slashed for Glasgow after cold snap

The aftermath of Storm Arwen took everyone by surprise, creating winter wonderlands across the whole of the UK.
And bookmakers William Hill have revealed odds for a White Christmas have plummeted to their lowest point since 2017 - the last time the UK saw snow fall on Christmas Day.
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Glasgow?
The odds for snow on Christmas Day in Glasgow are currently 3-1.
Glasgow, Edinburgh and Leeds are joint 3-1 favourites to see snowfall on the big day.
The Met Office currently has a forecast of long periods of snowfall, continuing freezing temperatures, and more bracing winds across the UK.
However, there’s a high chance that most of the UK could see more wintry weather between now and Christmas.
Rupert Adams of William Hill said: “It appears that this latest cold snap has arrived right on time and it is part of a bigger narrative which is expected to play out right up until the big day.
“The strongest La Nina weather phenomenon since 2010 should ensure a much colder than normal winter.
“With each passing week, and snow now on the ground, the case for a White Christmas becomes more convincing.”