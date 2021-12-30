Most of the UK’s biggest supermarkets have released their opening times for the New Year, as well as whether they will close their doors New Year’s Day - here’s everything you need to know for Glasgow.

Tesco

On Thursday 30 December, Tesco stores will be open 9am-7pm, on 31 December they’ll open 6am-7pm and are closed on 1 January.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On New Year's Eve and NY Day, most Tesco Extras will open from 8am - 10pm but it’s best to check with your local store.

Picture: Shutterstock

Morrisons

Morrisons have officially confirmed an extended schedule for most of its stores ahead of the festive and New Year period - but they will vary.

Stores will operate at normal hours until December 31 (7am-7pm) and New Year’s Day (9am-6pm)

ASDA

The Toryglen, Robroyston, Parkhead Forge, Bishopbriggs, Govan and Dumbarton superstores will open 12am-7pm on 31 December and 12pm-6pm on 1 January.

The Maryhill and Bearsden superstores will open 8am-7pm on 31 December and 12pm-6pm on 1 January.

The ASDA Living at the Glasgow Fort will open 9am-5pm on 31 December and will be closed on 1 January.

Aldi

For New Year’s Eve, you can visit Aldi between 8am and 6 pm on 31 December before New Year’s Day sees all stores closed.

Aldi has warned that opening times may vary by location, and shoppers should check signs at their local store.

Lidl

Lidl stores will change their opening times on New Year’s Eve, when most stores are open till 7pm. The shops will shut on New Year’s Day.

Sainsbury’s

Larger stores will be open for 12 hours from 7am – 7pm across New Year’s Eve, with smaller Sainsbury’s convenience stores open until 9pm, before most stores open from 8am to 8pm on New Year’s Day.

Sainsbury’s also advised for customers to check in-store posters for any deviations.

Iceland

Iceland stores are open 8am-8pm on the 30 December, 9am-5pm on Friday 31 and closed on 1 January 2022.

Waitrose

The Byres Road store will be open 7am-pm on New Year’s Eve and closed on 1 January. Newton Mearns is open 8am-6pm on 31 December and also closed on New Year’s Day.

Marks and Spencer