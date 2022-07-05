The Met Office has addressed the rumours of a heatwave.

After weeks of unsettled weather it seems that the brighter conditions may be with the City of Glasgow for longer than expected.

As is tradition with UK summertime we have seen weather from every season in recent weeks, from thunderstorms and grey skies to some warmer days.

However, it seems that we may be in for some prolonged sunny periods in the coming days and weeks, bringing with it rumours of a potential heatwave.

So, will Glasgow be getting a heatwave?

Here’s everything you need to know about the current forecast.

What have the Met Office said?

The Met Office released a statement on Monday 4 July stating that the weather looks to be: “settled, dry, sunny, weather for many in the southern and eastern parts of the UK.

“Temperatures will slowly increase day by day here. Further north the unsettled conditions are more likely to predominate with some showers possible.”

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin, added that: “the influence of the high pressure is likely to continue across southern areas into the second week of July and at times could be more widespread.

“Temperatures are expected to be widely above average, especially across the south, with some areas seeing maxima in the high 20s, locally 30 Celsius by this weekend.”

“Beyond that, the forecast becomes more uncertain and, while it may well continue warm, the extent, magnitude and duration of these above-average temperatures are not clear at this stage and won’t be known until closer to the time.

What is the threshold for a heatwave in the UK?

According to the Met Office, for a heatwave to be declared a threshold must be met.

The UK heatwave threshold is described on the Met Office website as: “when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.”

The initial heatwave thresholds were calculated based on the 1981-2010 climatology of daily maximum temperature at the midpoint of the meteorological summer (15 July). In 2022, the Met Office updated the threshold.

The threshold for a heatwave temperature differs by county, with some areas in the southeast having a threshold of 28°C, while areas to the north and west have a threshold of 25°C.

What is the current weather forecast for Glasgow?

Wednesday

Wednesday will bring cloudy weather and outbreaks of rain and some misty conditions that are set to break out in the afternoon.

Temperatures will hit highs of 15°C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

More clouds are forecast for the remainder of the week and as we move into the weekend. Some days will feel breezy with some small showers at times.

Saturday has the potential for some sunshine.

Temperatures will hit highs of 19°C throughout this period.

What is the long range forecast for the UK?

Saturday 9 July to Monday 18 July

This period is set to begin with fine weather for southern and eastern areas in the UK with high pressure extending to the southwest. However, showers are still possible.

Cloud is forecast to increase in the northwest with outbreaks of rain.

Temperatures will feel warm with light winds in southern areas but will be normal temperatures for other areas of the UK.

Weather conditions may become more widely settled for most of the UK as we close out this period, however, northern areas are likely to see some spells of rain.

Temperatures will be widely above average, especially across the south, with a possibility of very warm or hot spells at times for England and Wales.

Tuesday 19 July to Tuesday 2 August

Met Office reports that higher pressure is likely to continue and bring settled conditions throughout the rest of July which may extend across the UK.

However, there is the chance of some less settled weather at the beginning of this period with northern areas likely to continue seeing showers that may extend to southern areas.

The Met Office also reports that we may see some very warm or hot conditions at times, however this is most likely for England and Wales.