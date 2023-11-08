A magical metaphysical supply shop is coming to Glasgow's Southside this month - the Wee Witch Shop in Pollokshields will open on November 20 this year

A ‘Wee Witch Shop’ run by a practising Celtic witch is opening in Glasgow’s Southside this month.

Set to open at 132 Nithsdale Road on November 20, the metaphysical supply shop will open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday, and will be closed on Sundays.

It will be the second branch of the Wee Witch Shop, with the first shop opening on Kirk Road in Wishaw back in the Spring of 2022.

The shop got immensely popular on Instagram and TikTok, amassing 45.8k followers and 18k followers on the respective platforms in just over a year.

In the store you can find crystals, books, tarot /oracle / angel cards, herbal remedies, pendulums, homeware, spell jars, candles, incense, altar accessories, essential oils, jewellery and anything else a budding witch, wiccan or warlock needs.

The Wee Witch Shop will open in Glasgow on November 20.

The shop also holds events and classes including: introductions to witchcraft, tarot card readings, spells, ‘the wheel of the year’, moon worship, energy protection, and even craft classes and pyjama parties.