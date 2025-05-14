Weekend weather forecast for Glasgow as temperatures set to soar

It’s going to be a sunny weekend in Glasgow, here’s what you can expect from the weather for the rest of the week.

This weekend in Glasgow is shaping up to be a bright and sunny one, with particularly warm temperatures on the way, starting from tomorrow. Saturday, May 17, is expected to be partly sunny and very warm, with a high of 25°C and a low of 7°C. Sunday, May 18, will be mostly sunny and pleasantly warm, with a high of 23°C and a low of 9°C.

These temperatures are above average for Glasgow in May, where daytime highs typically reach around 14°C.

The forecast for this weekend indicates dry conditions, making it an excellent opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities, you can find our suggestions of what to do on a sunny day in Glasgow here.

Overall, the weekend weather in Glasgow looks promising, offering an ideal backdrop for enjoying the city's attractions and outdoor spaces, particularly the best beer gardens.

The BBC weather forecast for Glasgow says: “Tonight, it will be dry with clear skies for all and just a few thin bands of high cloud a times. A calm night. Tomorrow will see plenty of sunshine and just a few bands of high cloud moving in from the north-east at times, resulting in occasional haziness. A warm day in places.

“Friday will be another dry day with wall-to-wall sunshine for all. Saturday will continue to see sunshine and just a few bands of high cloud moving in from the north-east, resulting in some haziness at times. Sunday will see another day with plenty of sunshine. A few bands of high cloud drifting in by the evening. Warm throughout.”

Met Office: Glasgow Weather Forecast

Dry and sunny Thursday, becoming very warm.

This Evening and Tonight:

Dry with good late sunshine then clear spells. This combined with light winds will allow temperatures to fall away quickly, bringing a chilly start for some rural areas come dawn. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Thursday:

Staying dry throughout. All enjoying prolonged sunshine with seasonally very warm afternoon temperatures. Gentle to moderate breeze. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Dry with good periods of sunshine. Light mainly northeast breezes. Temperatures seasonally mild to very mild.