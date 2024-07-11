Wetherspoons put forward proposal to open new hotel in Victorian A-listed city centre building

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wetherspoons have put forward a proposal to open a hotel in the upper floors of the Crystal Palace in Glasgow

Wetherspoons have put forward a proposal of application notice to construct a hotel in a Glasgow City Centre building.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) is a necessary step in the planning process in which any work considered ‘major or national’ must be notified before a formal planning application notice is put forward to the planning committee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This must be done at least 12 weeks before a planning application is submitted, this means a planning application may not be submitted by Wetherspoons until the end of August at the earliest.

The proposal would see the use of vacant floors above the Crystal Palace pub at 36 Jamaica Street used as a hotel after works are done to renovate the space.

The application is currently under consideration by the planning committee.

This is not the first proposal put forward by Wetherspoons to turn the vacant space above the pub into a hotel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A previous proposal put forward by Wetherspoons in 2019 to construct a hotel was shot down following objections from neighbouring nightclub, Sub Club.

The top floor of the Crystal Palace GlasgowThe top floor of the Crystal Palace Glasgow
The top floor of the Crystal Palace Glasgow | Contributed

Difficulties could be encountered given the former warehouse building is A-listed, due to its historic interest.

The building was constructed in the style of London’s Crystal Palace in Hyde Park, mimicking the style of the greenhouse with an extensive use of arched windows.

JD Wetherspoons plc. have been contacted for comment.

Related topics:WetherspoonsVictorianCrystal PalaceLondonWorkPlanningHotel

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice