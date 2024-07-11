Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wetherspoons have put forward a proposal of application notice to construct a hotel in a Glasgow City Centre building.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) is a necessary step in the planning process in which any work considered ‘major or national’ must be notified before a formal planning application notice is put forward to the planning committee.

This must be done at least 12 weeks before a planning application is submitted, this means a planning application may not be submitted by Wetherspoons until the end of August at the earliest.

The proposal would see the use of vacant floors above the Crystal Palace pub at 36 Jamaica Street used as a hotel after works are done to renovate the space.

The application is currently under consideration by the planning committee.

This is not the first proposal put forward by Wetherspoons to turn the vacant space above the pub into a hotel.

A previous proposal put forward by Wetherspoons in 2019 to construct a hotel was shot down following objections from neighbouring nightclub, Sub Club.

The top floor of the Crystal Palace Glasgow | Contributed

Difficulties could be encountered given the former warehouse building is A-listed, due to its historic interest.

The building was constructed in the style of London’s Crystal Palace in Hyde Park, mimicking the style of the greenhouse with an extensive use of arched windows.

JD Wetherspoons plc. have been contacted for comment.