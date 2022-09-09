What do the rent freezes mean for Glasgow and when do they start?

Here we take a look at what the rent freeze means for Glasgow, and if any more support is forthcoming.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently announced a rent freeze for public and private rented properties, to support people during the cost of living and energy crisis.

In the announcement the Southside MSP said the cost of living crisis was a ‘humanitarian emergency’ which could cost lives.

Emergency legislation is set to be put forward by the Scottish government to ban evictions during the winter, and freeze rents until spring 2023.

What does the rent freeze mean for me?

This means if you’re living and renting in Glasgow (or anywhere else in Scotland) in a private or public property, that your rent payment will not go up in price.

This is set to last until at least 31 March 2023 and means that you can’t be evicted from your rented property over the winter period.

The rules apply to tenants living in both private and social rented accommodation.

With bills expected to go up on 1 October following the Ofgem price cap increase, the rent freeze has been introduced to provide tenants with some reassurance that no further household bills will increase.

The ‘emergency legislation’ will also provide other support and resources to tenants.

Are any other price freezes taking place?

Liz Truss announced this week that household energy bills will be capped at £2500.

There are also plans to freeze rail fares in Scotland, and boost the Scottish Child Payment to £25 per week from November.

First Minister Sturgeon also wrote to new Prime Minister Liz Truss, asking her to convene a four-nation meeting of political leaders to focus on supporting households through the crisis.

There will also be a moratorium (ban) on evictions under the new legislation. This will also last until at least 31 March 2023.

Is more support coming?

The Scottish Government is planning to launch a new tenants’ rights campaign to help renters better understand their legal standing - such as any tenant having the ability to challenge rent rises.

Tenants who are in debt are also set to receive some form of support - as the minimum amount at which arrestments (banks seizing money from indebted accounts) can be made is set to be raised to £1000.

The eligibility for the Tenant Grant Fund will also be extended - the fund previously being a one-off payment to help people who got into rent arrears because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who won Scotland its rent freeze?

Living Rent Glasgow have long been campaigning for fairer renting standards and ethical practices in renting across the city, and attribute this victory to their campaign work.

Although they are now taking the campaign further, and demanding rent control to push the cost of rent down in Glasgow and beyond.

Spokesperson for Living Rent Glasgow, Meg Bishop, said:"A rent freeze and an eviction moratorium is a huge step in the right direction by the Scottish government and will go a long way in supporting tenants.

“The devil will be in the detail and it is important that this rent freeze applies across the board, from purpose built student accommodation to social housing, from rent increases starting today to rent notifications issued two months ago.

“While we are hugely relieved by this, we also know that rents are already too high and have increased by over 60 percent in Scottish cities in the last ten years.

“This rent freeze is a great emergency response, and will need to stay in place until the Scottish government brings in proper rent controls that push rents down.