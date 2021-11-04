What is the No New Worlds artwork in Govan?

The No New Worlds installation is at Govan dry docks for COP26.

What is the No New Worlds installation? The illuminated artwork is at Govan dry docks (directly opposite the the COP delegate zone) and is an installation from Clyde Docks Preservation Initiative and artist collective, Still Moving.

Writing on their Crowdfunding page, the collective said: “This November, the critically important COP26 takes place in Glasgow. With the eyes of the world on the Clyde, Clyde Docks Preservation Initiative (CDPI) and Still Moving propose to place an unmissable statement right in front of the delegates and the world’s media, on the site of the Govan Docks, directly opposite the main COP delegate zone.”

The installation is a 70m long sculpture made of 3000 energy efficient LED bulbs. It was created and first installed in Plymouth last year by the artist collective Still/Moving, commissioned to mark the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower.

Teams behind the collaboration: CDPI, the Clyde Docks Preservation Initiative is a social enterprise promoting maritime heritage, sustainable development and sustainable recreation and tourism on the River and Firth of Clyde.

Still/Moving is a platform for creative activities and projects to develop. It comprises three artists, Laura Hopes, Martin Hampton and Léonie Hampton, who aim to create social and ecological change through questioning established modes of thinking and behaviour.

How long will the installation be in place? No New Worlds has been put in place for COP26, which ends on 12 November.