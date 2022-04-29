The elections are scheduled to take place on 5 May across Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local council elections are just days away, and soon Glasgweigians will be able to cast their vote for who they want to be representing their local councils.

There are 85 councillor positions being contested in the upcoming elections.

The current Glasgow council is led by an SNP administration, and has been since 2017 when they were elected with 39 of the 85 seats available.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, when are the polling stations across Glasgow open ?

Here’s everything you need to know about the polling station operating hours and the rules to follow when you are there.

When is the local council election?

The Scottish local council elections are scheduled to take place on Thursday 5 May.

What time do polling stations open and close in Glasgow?

Polling stations across Glasgow will be open from 7am to 10pm. This is similar to most of the UK.

You can turn up at your local polling station at any point throughout this time period as long as you are registered to vote.

What rules must you follow when at the polling station?

Polling stations across Newcastle will be open from 7am, and will close at 10pm.

You do not have a specific time in which you must turn up. As long as you are registered you can go and cast your vote at any point within the given timeframe.

You do not need to bring your polling card with you in order to cast your vote. However, having the polling card can sometimes help you get through the process quicker if your station is busy.

You do not need to bring ID with you to vote. If someone asks for ID and tries to stop you from voting then you should immediately report this.

You can read about how to locate your specific polling station on GlasgowWorld as well as everything you need to know before going to cast your vote.

Can I bring my children to the polling station?

People are encouraged to bring their children, to teach them about democracy.

It is a chance to encourage the next generation of voters to use their voice.

Can I bring my dog to the polling station?

Most polling stations are dog-friendly. However, the dogs must not disrupt the voting process and must be kept under control.

In recent elections, it has been a popular social media trend to take your four legged friend along to polling stations and post a picture of them.

It’s a great way to get the whole family involved in the festivities of voting day.

You can check your local polling station rules regarding pets by contacting your registration office.

How do the Scottish local elections work?

Scottish council elections differ from Scottish Parliament elections as they use a different electoral system and concern local governments.

There are 32 councils or local authorities throughout Scotland and each council is split into smaller areas, named wards.

There are three or four elected councillors per ward, these are voted in by the citizens.