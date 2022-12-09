There’s no worse feeling than getting stuck with Christmas clutter - make sure you know which day your bin is going out

Christmas is nearly upon us, and that means that the bin timetable is going to be shaken up a bit, so we put together this article to explain everything you need to know about the festive bin timetable.

As Christmas is prime-time for rubbish and other general detritus, it’s important that you know what dates to take your bins out so you can avoid having to wade through your home knee deep in wrapping paper until January.

In addition to Glasgow, we’ve compiled the festive bin timetables for West and East Dumbartonshire, North and South Lanarkshire, and Renfrewshire Council areas.

Glasgow City

Blue and Purple Bins: If your current collection date is Sunday December 25 then the new date is Tuesday December 27. If your current collection date is Monday December 26 then your new collection date is Wednesday December 28. For New Year’s it’s the same principle, if your collection date was Sunday January 1, it’s now Tuesday January 3. If it was Monday January 2, it is now Wednesday January 4.

Green and Brown Bins: If your current collection date is Sunday December 25 then the new date is Tuesday December 27. If your current collection date is Monday December 26 then your new collection date is Wednesday December 28. For New Year’s it’s the same principle, if your collection date was Sunday January 1, it’s now Tuesday January 3. If it was Monday January 2, it is now Wednesday January 4.

North Lanarkshire

Bin collection dates in North Lanarkshire are moved to the day after over the festive period - so if your bin is due to be collected on Wednesday 28, it will be collected on Thursday 29 under the new timetable. The only exception to this is if your bins go out on Christmas Day, in which the bins will be collected on Christmas Eve, December 24.

South Lanarkshire

All bin collections over the two-week festive period will be carried out one day later than normal from December 26 until January 7. The council confirm that all collections will return to normal on Monday January 9 2023.

East Dunbartonshire

East Dunbartonshire Council says its waste service will not be operational on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, January 1 or January 2.

Normal collection days will be two days later so if your bin is picked up on Christmas Day, it will be the 27th while those on the 26th will be by the 28th. January 1 pick-ups will be on January 3 with January 2 on January 4.