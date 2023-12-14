These are the Christmas holiday dates for primary schools and high schools in Glasgow for 2023

A look at the next set of school holiday dates in Glasgow as we move closer to Christmas with schools about to close until the New Year.

When is the 2023 Christmas holidays in and Glasgow?

The Christmas break is a time which pupils across Scotland look forward to as they get a couple of weeks off school. The dates of this years Christmas holidays are Monday, 25 December 2023 to Friday, 5 January 2024.

Will schools close early before the Christmas break in Glasgow?

Schools will close at 2.30pm on Friday, 22 December 2023 in Glasgow.

What is the next school holiday in Glasgow / Scotland after the Christmas break?

After the Christmas break, it won't be too long before schools are off again with the next holidays being mid term break in February with schools in Glasgow being off from Monday, 12 February to Wednesday, 14 February 2024 which is an In-service day.

How long is the Christmas holidays in Glasgow?

The Christmas break will last for 16 days which includes weekends with schools closing early on Friday, 22 December 2023.

Are all schools off for the Christmas break in Glasgow and Scotland?

All schools in Glasgow will be closed for the Christmas break with there being exceptions across other councils in the country.

