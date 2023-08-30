Which? 2023: Scottish and UK airports ranked as Glasgow International Airport named 1st in Scotland
Glasgow International Airport has ranked 1st in Scotland according to Which? in 2023 - see how Glasgow Airport ranks across airports across the UK
Which? have released their ranking of the best and worst airports in the UK today (August 30) and Glasgow has ranked as the best airport in Scotland in terms of passenger satisfaction.
Which? asked thousands of their members about their airport experiences to definitively rank the airports according to
- Customer Score
- Queues at check-in desk
- Queues at bag drop
- Queues at security
- Queues at passport control
- Baggage reclaim
- Seating
- Staff
- Prices in shops
- Range of shops
- Toilets
All the highest ranked airports in the UK share one factor - their smaller size, serving much fewer passengers than their lower scoring counterparts - the top six airports all served fewer than five million passengers a year, while larger airports like Heathrow serve upwards of 62 million passengers a year.
To see how Glasgow ranks up on an international level, check out the scoring below.