Glasgow International Airport has ranked 1st in Scotland according to Which? in 2023 - see how Glasgow Airport ranks across airports across the UK

Which? have released their ranking of the best and worst airports in the UK today (August 30) and Glasgow has ranked as the best airport in Scotland in terms of passenger satisfaction.

Which? asked thousands of their members about their airport experiences to definitively rank the airports according to

Customer Score

Queues at check-in desk

Queues at bag drop

Queues at security

Queues at passport control

Baggage reclaim

Seating

Staff

Prices in shops

Range of shops

Toilets

All the highest ranked airports in the UK share one factor - their smaller size, serving much fewer passengers than their lower scoring counterparts - the top six airports all served fewer than five million passengers a year, while larger airports like Heathrow serve upwards of 62 million passengers a year.

To see how Glasgow ranks up on an international level, check out the scoring below.

1 . Liverpool John Lennon Airport Customer Score: 82% Queues at check-in desk: 5 stars Queues at bag drop: 4 stars Queues at security: 5 stars Queues at passport control: 4 stars Baggage reclaim: 4 stars Seating: 3 stars Staff: 4 stars Prices in shops: 3 stars Range of shops: 3 stars Toilets: 4 stars

2 . London City Airport Customer Score: 78% Queues at check-in desk: 5 stars Queues at bag drop: 4 stars Queues at security: 5 stars Queues at passport control: 4 stars Baggage reclaim: 4 stars Seating: 3 stars Staff: 4 stars Prices in shops: 3 stars Range of shops: 3 stars Toilets: 2 stars Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Southampton Airport Customer Score: 77% Queues at check-in desk: 4 stars Queues at bag drop: 4 stars Queues at security: 5 stars Queues at passport control: N/A Baggage reclaim: 4 stars Seating: 3 stars Staff: 4 stars Prices in shops: 3 stars Range of shops: 2 stars Toilets: 4 stars Photo: Google