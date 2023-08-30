Register
Which? 2023: Scottish and UK airports ranked as Glasgow International Airport named 1st in Scotland

Glasgow International Airport has ranked 1st in Scotland according to Which? in 2023 - see how Glasgow Airport ranks across airports across the UK

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:49 BST

Which? have released their ranking of the best and worst airports in the UK today (August 30) and Glasgow has ranked as the best airport in Scotland in terms of passenger satisfaction.

Which? asked thousands of their members about their airport experiences to definitively rank the airports according to

  • Customer Score
  • Queues at check-in desk
  • Queues at bag drop
  • Queues at security
  • Queues at passport control
  • Baggage reclaim
  • Seating
  • Staff
  • Prices in shops
  • Range of shops
  • Toilets

All the highest ranked airports in the UK share one factor - their smaller size, serving much fewer passengers than their lower scoring counterparts - the top six airports all served fewer than five million passengers a year, while larger airports like Heathrow serve upwards of 62 million passengers a year.

To see how Glasgow ranks up on an international level, check out the scoring below.

Customer Score: 82% Queues at check-in desk: 5 stars Queues at bag drop: 4 stars Queues at security: 5 stars Queues at passport control: 4 stars Baggage reclaim: 4 stars Seating: 3 stars Staff: 4 stars Prices in shops: 3 stars Range of shops: 3 stars Toilets: 4 stars

1. Liverpool John Lennon Airport

1. Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Customer Score: 78% Queues at check-in desk: 5 stars Queues at bag drop: 4 stars Queues at security: 5 stars Queues at passport control: 4 stars Baggage reclaim: 4 stars Seating: 3 stars Staff: 4 stars Prices in shops: 3 stars Range of shops: 3 stars Toilets: 2 stars

2. London City Airport

Customer Score: 78% Queues at check-in desk: 5 stars Queues at bag drop: 4 stars Queues at security: 5 stars Queues at passport control: 4 stars Baggage reclaim: 4 stars Seating: 3 stars Staff: 4 stars Prices in shops: 3 stars Range of shops: 3 stars Toilets: 2 stars

2. London City Airport

Customer Score: 78% Queues at check-in desk: 5 stars Queues at bag drop: 4 stars Queues at security: 5 stars Queues at passport control: 4 stars Baggage reclaim: 4 stars Seating: 3 stars Staff: 4 stars Prices in shops: 3 stars Range of shops: 3 stars Toilets: 2 stars Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Customer Score: 77% Queues at check-in desk: 4 stars Queues at bag drop: 4 stars Queues at security: 5 stars Queues at passport control: N/A Baggage reclaim: 4 stars Seating: 3 stars Staff: 4 stars Prices in shops: 3 stars Range of shops: 2 stars Toilets: 4 stars

3. Southampton Airport

3. Southampton Airport

Customer Score: 77% Queues at check-in desk: 4 stars Queues at bag drop: 4 stars Queues at security: 5 stars Queues at passport control: N/A Baggage reclaim: 4 stars Seating: 3 stars Staff: 4 stars Prices in shops: 3 stars Range of shops: 2 stars Toilets: 4 stars Photo: Google

Customer Score: 75% Queues at check-in desk: 4 stars Queues at bag drop: N/A Queues at security: 4 stars Queues at passport control: 3 stars Baggage reclaim: 4 stars Seating: 3 stars Staff: 4 stars Prices in shops: 3 stars Range of shops: 2 stars Toilets: 4 stars

4. Bournemouth Airport

4. Bournemouth Airport

Customer Score: 75% Queues at check-in desk: 4 stars Queues at bag drop: N/A Queues at security: 4 stars Queues at passport control: 3 stars Baggage reclaim: 4 stars Seating: 3 stars Staff: 4 stars Prices in shops: 3 stars Range of shops: 2 stars Toilets: 4 stars Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

