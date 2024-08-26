Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Network Rail and contractor AmcoGiffen will shortly begin work at Giffnock station as part of the East Kilbride Enhancement electrification project.

Preparatory work starts from mid-September in advance of a new, accessible footbridge being installed at the station next year.

It’s all part of a wider £140m investment at the centre of the Scottish Government’s ongoing strategy to decarbonise passengers services across Scotland’s Railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and businesses in the area are being invited to a community drop-in event at Giffnock Library on September 12, from 4pm to 7pm, to ask any questions about the works.

In preparation of the project beginning, engineers will remove vegetation that’s sitting adjacent to platform 2 to create a safe working area to install the new footbridge in early 2025. The existing station footbridge will remain in use until it’s replaced by the new structure.

Piling work is due to start from October until the end of this year to install the foundations that will support the new footbridge.

Ailish Allan, Network Rail project manager for the station works, said: “The upcoming work at Giffnock station is the first phase of activity as we gear up to install of the new footbridge next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Replacing the footbridge is necessary to provide the safe clearance for the new overhead line equipment that will run underneath. The new bridge will provide significant improvements, as it will have lift access to both platforms. This will make it easier for people with reduced mobility or those travelling with luggage, children, or bicycles to travel by train.

“We do appreciate the impact our activity will have on the community, particularly those living closest to the station. I would like to thank people for their patience and would encourage residents to come to our community drop-in event.”

Giffnock Train Station is set for a refurbishment | Contributed

To deliver the footbridge works, the site compound already in place at Giffnock station is expanding. This will allow the safe mobilisation of plant and machinery. It will involve utilising 68 parking spaces in total, starting from 16 September 2024 until June 2025. The remainder of the station's parking spaces will continue to be available, including accessible spaces.

The East Kilbride Enhancement project is due to be completed in December 2025.

For the latest information and updates on our works, follow on X (Twitter) @NetworkRailScot or visit www.scotlandsrailway.com