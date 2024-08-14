M8 near city centre to shut overnight in both directions this month
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking essential overnight bridge parapet repairs on the M8 at Junction 15 overbridges, in both directions, at Castle Street and Springburn Road, from Monday 26th August until Saturday 31st August between the hours of 8pm and 6am, each night.
This work will be carried out using overnight lane closures, and out with these times, the road will operate as normal.
Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.
All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.
This scheme will benefit vehicles using this route each day, by improving the condition and safety of the carriageway structures and reducing the need for further maintenance at this location.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.