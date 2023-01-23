Despite her son’s defeat at the Australian Open, Judy couldn’t help but share an adorable moment with a young tennis fan at the event

Judy Murray took to her social media over the weekend to share a heartwarming moment she had with a young fan at the Australian Open.

The Tennis Coach, 63, from Stirlingshire, was at Melbourne Park to watch her son Andy play in his third round clash against Roberto Bautista, at the Australian Open.

In his opening week in Melbourne, he managed to become the star of the show, after securing two five-set victories against Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first and second rounds.

Judy Murray mother of Andy Murray of Great Britain's celebrates her sons five set victory in their round two singles match against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia during day four of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 19, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

However, over the weekend this sadly came to an end as he fell to a 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 defeat against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut .

Following the defeat, Andy’s mother, Judy encountered a young fan at the Melbourne arena that managed to bring a much-needed smile to her face. As a tennis coach, Judy has had a huge impact on Andy’s career on the professional stage. So much so, that it seems to be resonating with fans and potential future success stories.

Judy took to Twitter over the weekend to share the heartfelt moment when a young fan asked for tips on how to play like her son, Andy. She wrote: “Today at @ausopen , a little boy (maybe about 10) came up to me. He said “excuse me Mrs Murray. This is my mum and she’s my coach. Could you please tell her how to help me to play like Andy?"

Despite leaving the tournament, it was clear that Judy was still so proud of Andy’s efforts and how far he had managed to come.

After the match, Andy said: "I feel like I gave everything that I had to this event. So I’m proud of that. You can’t always control the outcome. You can’t control how well you’re going to play or the result.

"You can control the effort that you put into it, and I gave everything that I had the last three matches. But, yeah, I’m also disappointed because I put loads of work into the beginning of this year and was playing well enough to have a really good run, have a deep run."

Judy also took to Instagram in support of her other son, Jamie Murray , who is also playing at the Australian Open, and is now through to the quarter finals of the mixed doubles.

Judy has gained popularity for appearing on TV over the years, from being a contestant on ITV’s The Chase and BBC’s Masterchef, to even taking part in the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing.