Karen Lynch has survived two separate breast cancer diagnoses in the last 5 years. Both times Karen has turned to Cancer Support Scotland for help, utilising the services to support her wellbeing during the gruelling treatment regime.

In 2017 Karen Lynch’s world was turned upside down after discovering a lump on her breast. At first, Karen was sure it wasn’t anything serious, so much so that she went to the doctor’s herself and expected the GP to say, ‘don’t worry, its normal’.

Unfortunately, after one look the doctor said it was very like to be cancer. Karen said:”I walked out alone, in complete shock, and within 3 weeks I had a diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer”.

The impact of treatment was extremely tough both physically and mentally, alongside worrying if her family was dealing with the shock of the diagnosis, Karen was struggling to cope. A friend from work had suggested that Karen visit Cancer Support Scotland after using the services herself. This is where Cancer Support Scotland became a ‘lifeline’’. Karen continued:“I immediately felt at peace in The Calman Centre, it provided a much-needed sanctuary in between all the appointments and medical talk”.

Cancer Support Scotland are a registered charity that work to support the wellbeing of those affected by cancer throughout Scotland. This includes those with a diagnosis as well as their loved ones. Through counselling and holistic therapies, Cancer Support Scotland work to ensure that anyone affected by cancer in Scotland can receive free wellbeing care. Karen said: “Cancer Support Scotland were there when I needed them”.

Karen received multiple aromatherapy massages at the Calman Centre to ease the stress of treatment and the constant worry about the impact the diagnosis was having on her family. The complementary therapy allowed Karen “to feel at peace for the hour I was with the lovely complementary therapist, I didn’t realise how much I needed this time to calm my mind - the support I received was vital in enduring the gruelling treatment regime”.

Karen finished her treatment in January 2018 and was excited to return to normality. Unfortunately, the relief was very short-lived as a new tumour was found in her other breast. Karen said:“I was absolutely devastated. I couldn’t face going through it all again”.

Consuming every thought was her only grandchild, Adam. Karen says “Adam was very young, and we had so many memories to make. I truly thought I wouldn’t be there to see him grow up”.

The second round of treatment was even more difficult due to having to isolate because of the pandemic, leaving Karen feeling very down “I felt so alone, and had so many thoughts of giving up”. Not wanting to worry her family, Karen refrained from sharing her worries with them.

Returning to Cancer Support Scotland for the second time, Karen received digital counselling from “wonderful” volunteer counsellor Joseph. She said:“Counselling gave me a chance to get everything off my chest, I could say how I truly say without worrying I was upsetting my family”.

Karen Lynch is a Glaswegian two-time cancer survivor - pictured here with her family.

Thankfully, Karen finished her treatment in January and is delighted to be spending this Christmas with her family. To top off the good news, Karen’s family welcomed another grandson, Lucas. Karen proudly says, “I am so grateful I now get to watch my two lovely grandsons growing up”. This Christmas, Karen wants to encourage even more people to support Cancer Support Scotland- she concludes:“Cancer Support Scotland were there for me during the darkest times, but they need your help to continue their vital work”.“That’s why this year I’m asking you to support their festive appeal, All We Want for Christmas Is You”.