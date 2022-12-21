Michelle McManus celebrates 19th anniversary after winning Pop Idol. The Glasgow-born singer enjoyed a laden period two decades ago.

Glasgow-born singer Michelle McManus enjoyed her 19th anniversary of winning Pop Idol yesterday.

Following her win on the second season of Pop Idol, McManus was signed to the Sony BMG record label, and going under the single name Michelle, her debut single “All This Time“ was released between late 2003 and early 2004. The song went straight to number one on the UK Singles Chart, and stayed there for three weeks, it spent eleven weeks inside the UK Top 100.

McManus is the first Scottish female to debut at the top of the UK Singles Chart. In Ireland, the song debuted at Number 5 before rising to 2. Her debut album The Meaning of Love, was released on 16 February 2004 and peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart, number one on the Scottish Albums Chart, and number 64 on the Irish Albums Chart.

It went on to receive a gold certification from the British Phonographic Industry for sales of over 100,000 in the UK. The title track of the album was released as the second single, however, it stalled at number 16 on the UK chart and Number 29 in Ireland, while reaching number seven on the Scottish Singles Chart. As a result of disappointing record sales, McManus was dropped by her label.

On 22 June 2005, McManus appeared on a 60-minute television special of You Are What You Eat with the author and TV personality Gillian McKeith in a bid to lose weight. A follow-up was broadcast on 13 December 2005, which profiled McManus and her weight loss since the last programme. McManus released a book in December 2005 entitled You Are What You Eat: Michelle’s Diary.

The book documented her journey from winning Pop Idol to appearing on You Are What You Eat, with particular reference to her weight issues and subsequent slimming. Further to this, in December 2006 McManus released a DVD called The Life Plan, a guide to healthy living, exercise and eating

What is McManus up to now?

TV appearances have been muted and are now sporadic from the ex-Pop Idol winner. McManus has welcomed her second child, sharing a photo of her sweet new bundle of joy.

The former Pop Idol star, 41, took to Instagram to share a photo of her baby boy, who she has named Nicholas Peter Nimmo, stretching out in a white Moses basket with a blue and white cardigan on.

She told her followers: ‘Goodbye January 2022, although I don’t know how any other month this year could possibly top you as you’re the month we welcomed the newest addition to our family.

‘Please say hello to Nicholas Peter Nimmo. You are so perfect in every way and we’re just so madly in love with you.