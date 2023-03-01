Originally a play from Glasgow by a Glaswegian production, it was turned into an STV sitcom set entirely in the city

STV Player has announced the launch of a new three-part sitcom that follows a quartet of hapless Glasgow cleaners who continually find themselves in sticky situations that take much more than a mop to clean up.

Dirty Water features a ragtag group of employees at the low-rent Eager Beaver Cleaning Company in Glasgow: smart and cynical Kaitlin (played by Burnistoun’s Kirsty Strain), immature team leader Jock (John Stuart), charming loudmouth Boab (Robert O’Donnell), and eccentric optimist Crawford (Joe Cassidy) – with Mayflies and Shetland actor Stephen McCole playing pub landlord, Legend.

The first episode sees the Eager Beavers adapting to life under a belligerent new manager, after Jock is suddenly demoted following a number of complaints.

Dirty Water started life in 2012 as a theatre production, with sold-out runs in Glasgow’s Cottiers and Òran Mór theatres. Following a fundraising campaign led by the show’s creator and star, John Stuart, the show opened at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013, with reviews describing it as “an entertaining insight into the social hierarchy of working-class Glasgow” (ThisWeek Culture) and “something a little bit different” (FringeReview).

Glasgow-based independent production company I Know a Guy Productions has adapted the show for TV, with George Nixon and Joe Cassidy executive producing.

John Stuart, creator and star of Dirty Water, said: “To see Dirty Water move from small theatre venues to STV Player is incredibly exciting, but also a little nerve-racking! I can only hope the show connects with an audience and this is just the beginning of the journey.”

Richard Williams, Managing Director of Digital at STV, said: “The behind-the-scenes story of Dirty Water, and its journey from small Glasgow theatres to streaming across the UK on STV Player, is inspiring – and shows the power of hard work, determination, and bucketloads of talent.

“This Scottish comedy caper is guaranteed to get our viewers giggling, and we’re delighted to be giving homegrown acting and production talent a bigger platform on which to shine.”

Available to viewers across the UK on all major platforms – including Sky Q, NOW, Virgin Media, Amazon Fire TV and Freeview Play – STV Player offers an extensive catalogue of content, free of charge. Last month, the service became the new home of iconic soap Brookside, with the show streaming from the very start for the first time ever.