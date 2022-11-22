Who departed I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here as we get down to final eight contestants. UK MP might not be able to stand for Tory MP at next election.

Soap star Sue Cleaver has left the jungle (Image: ITV)

Delighted Sue Cleaver has been axed from the jungle, as she became the third star to get the boot from the new series of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

The Coronation Street actress joined big names such as Boy George, Chris Moyles, and Jill Scott in this series as the ITV reality show returned to Australia for the first time in two years.

There was visible upset in camp on Sunday when Scarlette Douglas became the second star to get her marching orders from the public, with the Place in the Sun host also gutted at the result, as she told hosts Ant and Dec: “I’m absolutely gutted. I’m not even going to lie about it. I know some people wanted to leave but I’m not ready to go yet.”

There hasn’t been such a wildly positive reaction to going in the history of I’m A Celebrity, with Ant and Dec remarking on how happy she seemed at the outcome, before she practically skipped into the studio to join her for her exit interview.

As the final approaches, we are now on the final straight with her elimination meaning England women’s footballer Scott is the only woman left in the camp.

Cleaver was absolutely elated, letting out an ecstatic degree of joy.

Sue explained how nervous she was heading into camp at the start, as she’s ‘quite a private person’ and fans have known her as Eileen Grimshaw for decades.

“I’ve always kept part of me separate, I’ve kept my work and life very, very separate, so it was kind of a big deal for me to have people see what I’m actually really like.

“I felt that I was pretty resilient. But I had that one day. It’s tough in there. We all watch it at home every season, but you’ve got to live it to know what it’s like. You’re hyper-alert to anything.

“I’ve had the ride of my life and I’m glad it ended there, because you don’t wanna see bad Sue.”

Meanwhile, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, was seen looking awkward as he looked at the sky.

The West Suffolk MP has faced strong criticism for his appearance on the reality TV show with doubts about whether he’ll be able to stand for Tory MP in the next election.

Conservative MPs have until 5th December to tell Conservative Party HQ whether they want to stand again.

Who is still in the jungle?

All the remaining contestants

Boy George

Babatunde Aléshé

Owen Warner

Jill Scott

Mike Tindall

Chris Moyles

Matt Hancock

Seann Walsh

