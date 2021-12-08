Work on new 114-apartment complex in West End to start in early 2022

A build-to-rent development of 114 apartments is set to push ahead in one of Glasgow’s trendiest neighbourhoods after a funding deal was agreed.

The £25.9 million G3 Square development is located on Minerva Street, Finnieston, adjacent to Exhibition Centre Station.

The site has detailed planning consent and construction is due to begin in the first quarter of next year, with completion expected in July 2023.

Drum Property Group, which recently delivered the new Barclays Bank headquarters building next to the Clyde, will act as development manager.

The project is pushing ahead after Edmond de Rothschild Real Estate Investment Management (REIM) secured the development site for the Edmond de Rothschild Residential Investment Fund UK, which invests in the private rented sector on behalf of European institutional investors. The fund has agreed to forward fund G3 Square.

Energy for the development will be supplied via an “innovative community heating and energy centre” to supply “cost-effective and sustainable” heat and power.

What are the developers saying?