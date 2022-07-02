As Love Island contestants have ditched fast-fashion to promote sustainability, we take a look at the best second-hand shops in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

This not-for-profit shop on Pollokshaws Road has racked up almost 5,000 Instagram followers, thanks to their carefully curated range of stylish second-hand clothes.

Thrifting has become trendy among the fashion-forward crowds who want to be stylish, while minimising their impact on the environment.

As contestants of hit ITV reality show Love Island don items from online marketplace eBay, GlasgowWorld reveals a selection of the best charity shops for finding second-hand items on the High Street.

Among the retailers are stores that have gained a cult-following for their range of vintage items as well as those with a reputation for stocking trendsetting pieces at low prices.

Celebrity fashion stylist Karen Williams, who boasts over 30,000 Instagram followers, has dressed stars including Beyonce and David Beckham.

Karen said: “I have been shopping in charity shops for over 30 years and I can’t tell you how much joy this can give you.

“Don’t get me wrong I definitely love shiny modern trends like a lot of us, but there is definitely something empowering about stepping out in a uniquely FABULOUS look and the fact this a sustainable way of dressing and you’re supporting a charity ticks lots of boxes.

“What an amazing feeling when you stumble across that gem possibly in your size that only you will own - it’s almost like the stars have aligned and that one piece has your name written all over it.

“This type of shopping takes lots of patience, focus and creativity but it’s so much fun so rewarding.

“Look for pieces that speak to you and don’t be scared to engage with them. This really is a personal shopping experience.

“Do think outside of the box because charity shopping isn’t conventional - remember your own individual style and be confident and experiment with that!

“Think about how you can alter pieces too - like getting trousers, dresses or skirts shortened or even tailored at the waist - think outside of the box.