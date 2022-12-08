SWG3 announce first headliners for Galvanizers Yard summer shows 2023 featuring The Snuts, Carl Cox (Hybrid Live) and Ben Hemsley with more to be announced

Glasgow’s SWG3 has announced the first Galvanizers Yard headliners for next Summer with The Snuts, Carl Cox (Hybrid Live), and Ben Hemsley confirmed for the show, with more to be announced.

The former site of the Clydeside Galvanizers, the yard’s 25,000 square feet is home to the ‘full cultural experience of what Glasgow has to offer’. As well as the internationally renowned Yardworks Festival, food, art and design markets and European football championships screenings, the Galvanizers Yard has hosted unforgettable live performances from acts including Doves, The xx, Foals and LCD Soundsystem.

This summer the venue hosted its first ever outdoor dance event with celebrated house DJ Patrick Topping hosting one of his legendary Trick parties for a sold-out crowd. In the first phase of artists announced Carl Cox brings his HYBRID LIVE show to the Galvanizers Yard for its Scottish debut.

The Snuts will headline Galvanizers Yard at SWG3 next year

The live show fuses together Carl Cox’s legendary DJ skills with live production, accompanied by mind blowing visuals. Four decades into his career with no sign of slowing down, he released his first album in over ten years Electronic Generations last week to rave reviews. With the date to be revealed on Wednesday December 14 at 4pm and pre-sale tickets available from Thursday December 15 at 10am, fans are encouraged to sign up for exclusive ticket access and news here.

After wowing crowds with his support set for Patrick Topping in the Yard last year and a sold out Galvanizers show last month, the much-hyped Newcastle DJ and producer Ben Hemsley returns to headline the Galvanizers Yard on August 12 2023. A legend in the making, Hemsley blends luring melodies and flavours of old school nostalgia to bring an atmosphere like no other for an all-day party (2pm-10pm) - with some very special guests to be announced.

One of the most exciting acts in the UK right now, The Snuts, are set to play their biggest Scottish headline show to date on Friday July 28 2023. Hot off the back of a monumental year with their Top. 3 album Burn The Empire, an epic TRNSMT performance and Glastonbury debut the West Lothian quartet are well on their way to being one of the most vital bands of recent years.

The crowd at Galvanizers Yard during the Patrick Topping performance

To find out when and where to find tickets - check the information below:

SWG3 Presents Ben Hemsley - 12th August 2023

Pre-sale - Thursday December 8, 10am

General sale - Friday December 9, 10am

DF Concerts Presents The Snuts - Friday 28th July 2023

General sale - Friday December 9, 10am

Colours Presents Carl Cox - date to be announced