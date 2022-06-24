TRNSMT 2022 has released its list of set times for the festival.

TRNSMT festival promises to be one of the biggest events of the summer.

The event that has quickly become one of the biggest festivals in the UK is almost here, and fans will be waiting patiently for those gates to open.

Preparing for the festival can often be stressful and planning travel, what to bring and things you’ll need for the whole day is key.

TRNSMT Festival 2022 takes place in July this year

So, when will TRNSMT kick off in Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming festival.

When is the TRNSMT festival?

TRNSMT festival is scheduled to run from Friday 8 July to Sunday 10 July 2022.

When do the TRNSMT gates open?

Gates open at midday each day and the event closes at 11pm.

The VIP area stays open until Midnight.

There is a box office located next to each entrance. Box offices open an hour before doors and close at 9pm each night

Stage times will be available on the event app nearer the time.

Where is the TRNSMT festival?

The festival is held in the heart of Glasgow at Glasgow Green.

It’s within walking distance of the City Centre, close to the Merchant City and has good links to a variety of train stations and bus routes.

There are 3 entrances:

West Entrance (Saltmarket)

East Entrance (off Templeton Street)

VIP Entrance (Templeton St)

There is no parking available at this festival and roads surrounding the site will be closed with vehicle access restricted for local residents who have an official vehicle pass.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available from the TRNSMT site.

There are three day weekend tickets still available which will give you access to the festival for the entire weekend (8 July - 10 July). The three day weekender tickets are currently priced at £175 plus the booking fee.

The festival offers two day passes which are currently priced at £129 plus the booking fee. However, the only two day pass available are for the Saturday and Sunday.

Who is playing TRNSMT festival?

The line-up for TRNSMT 2022.

The festival will host three stages which are Main Stage, King Tut’s Stage, and River Stage. For the full breakdown of acts scheduled to play each stage you can check out the official TRNSMT website.

The following acts are confirmed to be performing on Main Stage at the listed times throughout the weekend:

Friday

The Bootleg Beatles - 12:40pm - 1:45pm

Ella Henderson - 2:15pm - 2:55pm

The Lathums - 3:25pm - 4:10pm

Tom Grennan - 4:40pm - 5:30pm

Nile Rodgers & CHIC - 6pm - 7pm

Sam Fender - 7:30pm - 8:40pm

Paolo Nutini - 9:20pm - 10:50pm

Saturday

Dylan - 12:20pm - 12:50pm

Griff - 1:15pm - 1:50pm

Example - 2:15pm - 2:55pm

Years & Years - 3:25pm - 4:15pm

Fontaines D.C - 4:45pm - 5:35pm

The Snuts - 6:05pm - 7:05pm

Foals - 7:40pm - 8:40pm

The Strokes - 9:20pm - 10:50pm

Sunday

Nina Nesbitt - 12:35pm - 1:05pm

Dylan John Thomas - 1:35pm - 2:10pm

Sigala - 2:40pm - 3:20pm

Mimi Webb - 3:50pm - 4:30pm

Sigrid - 5pm - 5:50pm

DMA’s - 6:20pm - 7:10pm

Wolf Alice - 7:40pm - 8:40pm

Lewis Capaldi - 9:20pm - 10:50pm

What are the set times for the TRNSMT stages?

TRNSMT will host three other stages as well as the main stage throughout the festivals. They will host an array of acts from around the world.

Here is a fulll breakdown of the acts, the stages they are played and how long their sets will be:

Friday

The Boogie Bar

Dan South - 12pm - 3pm

Nico Balducci - 3pm - 5pm

K4CIE - 5pm - 7pm

BETH - 7pm - 9:30pm

River Stage

Etta Marcus - 12:45pm - 1:15pm

The Roly Mo - 1:50pm - 2:20pm

Dead Pony - 2:55pm - 3:25pm

Finn Askew - 4pm - 4:30pm

Terra Kin - 5:05pm - 5:40pm

STONE - 6:20pm - 7:05pm

The Skinner Brothers - 7:50pm - 8:35pm

King Tut’s Stage

Kitti - 12:15pm - 12:45pm

Brooke Combe - 1:10pm - 1:40pm

Luke La Volpe - 2:10pm - 2:40pm

Callum Beattie - 3:10pm - 3:45pm

The Regrettes - 4:15pm - 4:55pm

SAINT PHNX - 5:25pm - 6:05pm

M Huncho - 6:50pm - 7:35pm

Beabadoobee - 8:20pm - 9:20pm

Saturday

The Boogie Bar

Bruce Glenny - 12pm - 3pm

Elisha - 3pm - 5pm

AISHA - 5pm - 7pm

Hayley Zalassi - 7pm - 9:30pm

River Stage

Bemz - 12:40pm - 1:10pm

Medicine Cabinet - 1:45pm - 2:15pm

George O’Hanlon - 2:50pm - 3:20pm

Parliamo - 3:55pm - 4:25pm

CMAT - 5pm - 5:40pm

Pip Blom - 6:20pm - 7:05pm

Baby Strange - 7:50pm - 8:35pm

King Tuts Stage

CVC - 12:15pm - 12:45pm

Retro Video Club - 1:10pm - 1:40pm

Pip Millett - 2:05pm - 2:35pm

KennyHoopla - 3:05pm - 3:40pm

Wet Leg - 4:10pm - 4:50pm

Self Esteem - 5:20pm - 6:05pm

Maximo Park - 6:50pm - 7:40pm

Jimmy Eat World - 8:30pm - 9:30pm

Sunday

The Boogie Bar

Bruce Glenny - 12pm - 3pm

Maria Airam - 3pm - 5pm

Frankie Elyse - 5pm - 7pm

Hannah Laing - 7pm - 9:30pm

River Stage

Alex Amor - 12:50pm - 1:20pm

Bonnie Kemplay - 1:55pm - 2:25pm

LUZ - 3pm - 3:30pm

Dylan Fraser - 4:05pm - 4:35pm

Connor Fyfe - 5:10pm - 5:45pm

Rianne Downey - 6:25pm - 7:05pm

The Reytons - 7:50pm - 8:35pm

King Tut’s Stage

Crawlers - 12:15pm - 12:45pm

Everyone You Know - 1:10pm - 1:40pm

Mae Muller - 2:05pm - 2:35pm

Alfie Templeman - 3:05pm - 3:40pm

Jamie Webster - 4:10pm - 4:50pm

Thomas Headon - 5:20pm - 6pm

Gang of Youths - 6:45pm - 7:35pm

Easy Life - 8:25pm - 9:25pm

What can’t I bring to the festival with me?

The website provides a full list of prohibited items on their website .

Here is a small list of some of the prohibited items for the festival:

No chairs

Professional cameras

Drugs

Flares (you’ll get charged by the Police)

Glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (including perfume/fragrance)

Smoke canisters (you’ll get charged by the police)

Flags

Selfie sticks

Umbrellas

Weapons

Frisbees/boomerangs

What can I bring with me to the festival?

The festival asks people not to bring a bag unless it is essential, if your bag is larger than the size of a A3 sheet of paper it will not be permitted.

The festival provides a list of some of the things that are allowed.

You can bring the following: