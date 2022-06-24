TRNSMT festival promises to be one of the biggest events of the summer.
The event that has quickly become one of the biggest festivals in the UK is almost here, and fans will be waiting patiently for those gates to open.
Preparing for the festival can often be stressful and planning travel, what to bring and things you’ll need for the whole day is key.
So, when will TRNSMT kick off in Glasgow?
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming festival.
When is the TRNSMT festival?
TRNSMT festival is scheduled to run from Friday 8 July to Sunday 10 July 2022.
When do the TRNSMT gates open?
Gates open at midday each day and the event closes at 11pm.
The VIP area stays open until Midnight.
There is a box office located next to each entrance. Box offices open an hour before doors and close at 9pm each night
Stage times will be available on the event app nearer the time.
Where is the TRNSMT festival?
The festival is held in the heart of Glasgow at Glasgow Green.
It’s within walking distance of the City Centre, close to the Merchant City and has good links to a variety of train stations and bus routes.
There are 3 entrances:
West Entrance (Saltmarket)
East Entrance (off Templeton Street)
VIP Entrance (Templeton St)
There is no parking available at this festival and roads surrounding the site will be closed with vehicle access restricted for local residents who have an official vehicle pass.
Can I still get tickets?
Tickets are still available from the TRNSMT site.
There are three day weekend tickets still available which will give you access to the festival for the entire weekend (8 July - 10 July). The three day weekender tickets are currently priced at £175 plus the booking fee.
The festival offers two day passes which are currently priced at £129 plus the booking fee. However, the only two day pass available are for the Saturday and Sunday.
Who is playing TRNSMT festival?
The festival will host three stages which are Main Stage, King Tut’s Stage, and River Stage. For the full breakdown of acts scheduled to play each stage you can check out the official TRNSMT website.
The following acts are confirmed to be performing on Main Stage at the listed times throughout the weekend:
Friday
- The Bootleg Beatles - 12:40pm - 1:45pm
- Ella Henderson - 2:15pm - 2:55pm
- The Lathums - 3:25pm - 4:10pm
- Tom Grennan - 4:40pm - 5:30pm
- Nile Rodgers & CHIC - 6pm - 7pm
- Sam Fender - 7:30pm - 8:40pm
- Paolo Nutini - 9:20pm - 10:50pm
Saturday
- Dylan - 12:20pm - 12:50pm
- Griff - 1:15pm - 1:50pm
- Example - 2:15pm - 2:55pm
- Years & Years - 3:25pm - 4:15pm
- Fontaines D.C - 4:45pm - 5:35pm
- The Snuts - 6:05pm - 7:05pm
- Foals - 7:40pm - 8:40pm
- The Strokes - 9:20pm - 10:50pm
Sunday
- Nina Nesbitt - 12:35pm - 1:05pm
- Dylan John Thomas - 1:35pm - 2:10pm
- Sigala - 2:40pm - 3:20pm
- Mimi Webb - 3:50pm - 4:30pm
- Sigrid - 5pm - 5:50pm
- DMA’s - 6:20pm - 7:10pm
- Wolf Alice - 7:40pm - 8:40pm
- Lewis Capaldi - 9:20pm - 10:50pm
What are the set times for the TRNSMT stages?
TRNSMT will host three other stages as well as the main stage throughout the festivals. They will host an array of acts from around the world.
Here is a fulll breakdown of the acts, the stages they are played and how long their sets will be:
Friday
The Boogie Bar
- Dan South - 12pm - 3pm
- Nico Balducci - 3pm - 5pm
- K4CIE - 5pm - 7pm
- BETH - 7pm - 9:30pm
River Stage
- Etta Marcus - 12:45pm - 1:15pm
- The Roly Mo - 1:50pm - 2:20pm
- Dead Pony - 2:55pm - 3:25pm
- Finn Askew - 4pm - 4:30pm
- Terra Kin - 5:05pm - 5:40pm
- STONE - 6:20pm - 7:05pm
- The Skinner Brothers - 7:50pm - 8:35pm
King Tut’s Stage
- Kitti - 12:15pm - 12:45pm
- Brooke Combe - 1:10pm - 1:40pm
- Luke La Volpe - 2:10pm - 2:40pm
- Callum Beattie - 3:10pm - 3:45pm
- The Regrettes - 4:15pm - 4:55pm
- SAINT PHNX - 5:25pm - 6:05pm
- M Huncho - 6:50pm - 7:35pm
- Beabadoobee - 8:20pm - 9:20pm
Saturday
The Boogie Bar
- Bruce Glenny - 12pm - 3pm
- Elisha - 3pm - 5pm
- AISHA - 5pm - 7pm
- Hayley Zalassi - 7pm - 9:30pm
River Stage
- Bemz - 12:40pm - 1:10pm
- Medicine Cabinet - 1:45pm - 2:15pm
- George O’Hanlon - 2:50pm - 3:20pm
- Parliamo - 3:55pm - 4:25pm
- CMAT - 5pm - 5:40pm
- Pip Blom - 6:20pm - 7:05pm
- Baby Strange - 7:50pm - 8:35pm
King Tuts Stage
- CVC - 12:15pm - 12:45pm
- Retro Video Club - 1:10pm - 1:40pm
- Pip Millett - 2:05pm - 2:35pm
- KennyHoopla - 3:05pm - 3:40pm
- Wet Leg - 4:10pm - 4:50pm
- Self Esteem - 5:20pm - 6:05pm
- Maximo Park - 6:50pm - 7:40pm
- Jimmy Eat World - 8:30pm - 9:30pm
Sunday
The Boogie Bar
- Bruce Glenny - 12pm - 3pm
- Maria Airam - 3pm - 5pm
- Frankie Elyse - 5pm - 7pm
- Hannah Laing - 7pm - 9:30pm
River Stage
- Alex Amor - 12:50pm - 1:20pm
- Bonnie Kemplay - 1:55pm - 2:25pm
- LUZ - 3pm - 3:30pm
- Dylan Fraser - 4:05pm - 4:35pm
- Connor Fyfe - 5:10pm - 5:45pm
- Rianne Downey - 6:25pm - 7:05pm
- The Reytons - 7:50pm - 8:35pm
King Tut’s Stage
- Crawlers - 12:15pm - 12:45pm
- Everyone You Know - 1:10pm - 1:40pm
- Mae Muller - 2:05pm - 2:35pm
- Alfie Templeman - 3:05pm - 3:40pm
- Jamie Webster - 4:10pm - 4:50pm
- Thomas Headon - 5:20pm - 6pm
- Gang of Youths - 6:45pm - 7:35pm
- Easy Life - 8:25pm - 9:25pm
What can’t I bring to the festival with me?
The website provides a full list of prohibited items on their website.
Here is a small list of some of the prohibited items for the festival:
- No chairs
- Professional cameras
- Drugs
- Flares (you’ll get charged by the Police)
- Glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (including perfume/fragrance)
- Smoke canisters (you’ll get charged by the police)
- Flags
- Selfie sticks
- Umbrellas
- Weapons
- Frisbees/boomerangs
What can I bring with me to the festival?
The festival asks people not to bring a bag unless it is essential, if your bag is larger than the size of a A3 sheet of paper it will not be permitted.
The festival provides a list of some of the things that are allowed.
You can bring the following:
- Blankets
- Cameras
- Cigarettes
- Dancing shoes
- Ear plugs
- Hand sanitiser
- Hats
- Lip balm
- Make up
- Smiles
- Sunscreen
- Sunglasses
- An empty bottle no bigger than 500ml (not a fancy reusable one though!)
- Wipes