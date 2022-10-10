Young to light everyone’s fires in Glasgow this Wednesday following the 20th anniversary of his Pop Idol success just under two decades ago, The pop singer will be looking to take these moments and make them last forever.

Young away to light fires in Glasgow

Singer Will Young is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his Pop Idol win in Glasgow this midweek.

The star will kick off his tour in the city’s SEC Armadillo and bring back fond memories of his success a couple of decades ago.

He won the first series and went on to become one of the most successful contestants around with over 10 million records sold. Young will be bringing his new album Crying On The Bathroom Floor as well as his timeless hits to Glasgow.

The famous singer last sang to a bumper crowd in the city just three years ago.

In many ways, Will Young is a symbol of a specific era in pop history. A turning point that ushered in the TV music competition that is today part and parcel of the cultural landscape.

The wide-smiled and bright-eyed singer broke records when his double-single Evergreen /Anything Is Possible became the fastest-selling debut single in UK chart history.

Growing up as a teenager in West Berkshire, Young was a talented athlete with a lot of sporting potential. However, his interest in global affairs led him to study politics at university. It was here that he found his confidence. Performing in student theatre productions, and after graduating in 2001, enrolled in a musical theatre course at the Arts Educational School in West London.

This was, however, soon cut short when the pop singer successfully applied for the brand-new TV talent show Pop Idol. Beating co-finalist Gareth Gates to victory with a rendition of The Doors’ Light My Fire. (which Simon Cowell had previously described as “average”, much to Young’s polite defiance). Young was crowned the winner in early 2002.

His debut album, From Now On, released later that year, kept the momentum of his double single’s success and charted at No.1 in the UK. It was the follow-up Friday’s Child in 2003 that really seemed to make his mark. Featuring tracks such as Leave Right Now and Your Game, which won the 2005 BRIT Award for Best British single. The album would eventually become certified platinum five times over. Despite not reaching No.1, Young’s subsequent albums Keep On (2005)and Let It Go (2008) would still go on to achieve platinum status.

This time also saw Young return to his roots with acting, and featuring across film (Mrs. Henderson Presents). As well as television (Skins) and theatre (The Vortex). Later, in 2012, he would even make his West End debut as Emcee in Cabaret. Impressing critics and scooping a nomination for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical.