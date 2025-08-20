Google’s Pixel 10 series brings some exciting new features | Google

The new Google Pixel 10 phones come with ultra-low prices and we have found the best deal

Google has opened pre-orders for the brand new Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL in the UK.

Shoppers can order the new flagship Google phone from today (Wednesday 20 August) and the cheapest pre-orders can be found on Three, where the entry-level Pixel 10 is priced from just £14 a month.

The cheapest price for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL can be found on Sky Mobile, where the range-topping Pro XL costs just £39 a month with 100GB of data included in an incredible deal at launch.

Orders for the new Google phone are set to arrive on 28 August, and pre-orders are open now.

The cheapest deals on the Google Pixel 10 explained

The cheapest deal for the Google Pixel 10 that we could find is for the 128GB entry-level handset in Indigo, Obsidian, Lemongrass or Frost. Lemongrass in particular is an eye-catching colour not often seen on high-end smartphones.

The deal is £14 per month for the handset via Three, but be aware you will need to add a data plan to that deal. The contract is for 36 months but if you want to cut that to just 24 months, you can pay £21 per month.

The cheapest 12-month contract is from Sky, where it charges £39 per month compared to Three’s £42 offering. However, Sky does come with a £99 up-front fee compared to Three’s £20 up-front cost.

At the higher end of the range, you can get the range-topping Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for just £39 a month at Sky, and it includes a 100GB data plan as part of the monthly cost. This is the best deal we can find for the largest of the three new phones and undercuts the likes of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung S25 Ultra offers.

What is the new Google Pixel 10?

Google’s answer to the upcoming iPhone 17 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been announced. Available in three versions: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, it is the first of the next generation smartphones to launch in the second half of 2025.

Google has added Pixel Snap wireless charging to the devices in a first, to rival Apple’s Magsafe, and they are packed full of new, faster chips and Google’s clever AI systems.

The Pro XL adds the fastest charging speed and both Pro and Pro XL versions get a superb 50-megapixel main camera sensor for the main camera.

Google also promises bigger batteries for longer battery life and brighter screens for better streaming performance.

You can order the new Google Pixel phones here.

