From Ratcatcher to Small faces - here’s 10 pictures of our audience’s favourite films from Glasgow

Glasgow has always been an artistic city, and this is no more apparent than in the cities fantastic range of stellar films.

In the last few years alone we’ve seen massive Hollywood big-hitters like The Batman, World War Z, Indiana and Batgirl (never to see the light of day after its cancellation) close off city centre streets to get some shots of Glasgow’s iconic surroundings.

It’s not just Scottish films that have an interest in shooting in Glasgow either as over the last 20 years more and more films from Bollywood have begun to shoot scenes in the city. Just last year the city hosted the production crew of ‘Tehran’ - which featured Bollywood superstars John Abraham and Aran Gopalan - as Glasgow stood in for some scenes set in Iran, known filming locations include the Mitchell Library and George Square.

In the spirit of Glasgow Film Festival premiering some of the best new films Glasgow and the world has to offer in 2023, we asked our audience some of their favourite movies, shot, filmed, and inspired by the city of Glasgow, here’s 10 of their suggestions.

Undefined: gallery

1 . That Sinking Feeling(1979) Four bored, unemployed teens in dreary, rainy Glasgow. Ronnie comes up with a great idea. He has noticed that stainless steel sinks are worth a lot of money and comes up with a complicated scheme: to steal sinks from a warehouse dressed as girls and using a stop-motion potion. Photo Sales

2 . Angels Share(2012) Narrowly avoiding jail, new dad Robbie vows to turn over a new leaf. A visit to a whisky distillery inspires him and his mates to seek a way out of their hopeless lives. Photo Sales

3 . Comfort and Joy (1984) This 1984 comedy film follows a Glasgow radio DJ whose life is upended after his girlfriend leaves him, resulting in his eventual involvement in the ice cream wars Photo Sales

4 . Ratcatcher(1999) Ratcatcher is THE Glasgow film - that’s bound to come up whenever anyone brings up films from Glasgow. Released in 1999, the film focuses on the schemes of Glasgow in the 70s - a transient time in the city’s history during major redevelopments of accommodation viewed through the lens of a small child living in the scheme. Photo Sales