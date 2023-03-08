Glaswegian movies:12 of our audience’s favourite films shot, set, and inspired by the city of Glasgow
Glasgow has always been an artistic city, and this is no more apparent than in the cities fantastic range of stellar films.
In the last few years alone we’ve seen massive Hollywood big-hitters like The Batman, World War Z, Indiana and Batgirl (never to see the light of day after its cancellation) close off city centre streets to get some shots of Glasgow’s iconic surroundings.
It’s not just Scottish films that have an interest in shooting in Glasgow either as over the last 20 years more and more films from Bollywood have begun to shoot scenes in the city. Just last year the city hosted the production crew of ‘Tehran’ - which featured Bollywood superstars John Abraham and Aran Gopalan - as Glasgow stood in for some scenes set in Iran, known filming locations include the Mitchell Library and George Square.
In the spirit of Glasgow Film Festival premiering some of the best new films Glasgow and the world has to offer in 2023, we asked our audience some of their favourite movies, shot, filmed, and inspired by the city of Glasgow, here’s 10 of their suggestions.