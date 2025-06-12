Streets of Glasgow: 8 famous Glasgow streets which used to be known under different names

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 13:23 BST

From Argyle Street to Otago Lane - these are the most popular Glasgow streets that have changed names

Glasgow is a city that dates well back to the medieval times - in those centuries the city has changed faces, cultures, and economies countless times - and street names aren’t exempt from the tides of time.

It’s hard to remember a time in recent history when a Glaswegian street has saw it’s name changed - even during recent controversies in which pressure groups have been calling on officials to change the name of Glasgow streets named after historic slave traders.

There’s a number of reasons why a street changes names - like logistical reasons, expansion of the city to incorporate smaller towns and conurbations, and a myriad of other reasons.

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, your window into Glasgow - sign up here.

For more on old Glasgow streets, check out our article on the oldest streets in the city.

Argyle Street was originally known as Westergait, it led West from Trongate to the city's West Port, the western gate out of the city's walls, hence the name.

1. Argyle Street (Westergait)

Argyle Street was originally known as Westergait, it led West from Trongate to the city's West Port, the western gate out of the city's walls, hence the name. | Virtual Mitchell

The South-East section of London Road was called Canning Street.

2. London Road (Canning Street)

The South-East section of London Road was called Canning Street. | Leslie Barrie / Geograph Photo: Leslie Barrie / Geograph

The North-Western section of Maryhill Road was formerly known as Canniesburn Road.

3. Maryhill Road (Canniesburn Road)

The North-Western section of Maryhill Road was formerly known as Canniesburn Road. | Contributed

Tollcross Road in the East End was formerly known as Deerpark Gardens.

4. Tollcross Road (Deerpark Gardens)

Tollcross Road in the East End was formerly known as Deerpark Gardens. | Geograph

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHistory
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice