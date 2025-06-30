4 . Shopping street

A view down Argyle Street in 1962. The street forms the bottom part of Glasgow's 'Golden Z' in the pedestrianised section between Trongate and Queen Street. This section is the retail centre of town - much more shopper friendly than the top of the Z at Sauchiehall Street. For decades this has been the case with the St Enoch Centre and Argyle Arcade. | Virtual Mitchell