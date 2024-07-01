Calton back in time: Over 100 years of Glasgow East End history in 8 old pictures

The East End of Glasgow is the most authentically Glaswegian and down-to-earth spot in the city - as many of the people that grew up there will tell you.

Today we wanted to take a look back at the history of one of Glasgow’s proudest neighbourhoods - Calton.

Before Calton was established, it was known as the lands of Blackfaulds, and was owned by Glasgow when it was still a religious centre. It was taken over by The Crown in 1586. It wouldn’t be until 1705 that Calton as we know it would begin to take ship, but it wouldn’t be until 1817 when the area was chartered and become a Burgh in its own right.

It would remain a ‘Burgh of Barony’ until 1846, when the area was annexed by Glasgow once again. For hundreds of years the main industry, like many other satellite towns around Glasgow, was weaving.

One of the most historically significant moments in Calton’s history was when the Calton Martyrs were made. Men working in the weaving industry began striking over wage decreases thanks to the importation of cheap foreign textiles. The military were called in, and on September 3 1787 six men were killed when a regiment opened fired on demonstrators.

1 . Bain Square (1900) Playground attendant, 'Old Bob', with children on Bain Square | Virtual Mitchell

2 . Calton (1902) The rear of King Street Model Dwelling Houses (Millroad St), Calton. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . The Barras (1900) A very early picture of the Barras when it was little more than a street market at the turn of the 20th century. | Virtual Mitchell