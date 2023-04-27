Eight photos of old Glasgow that show how much it has changed

Here’s a look back at Glasgow over the decades

The dear green place has seen a number of changes over the years with not all being welcomed by Glaswegian’s.

Glasgow’s shopping streets may not now be as busy as they once were, but in an era when online shopping wasn’t an option the high streets were absolutely bustling.

A number of prominent events have taken place in the city over the past seventy years as post-war Glasgow slowly became the European City of Culture as transport, stadiums and shopping habits changed.

We take a look back at the city through the decades and reminisce about the Glasgow of old.

1 . Union Street 1960s Trams in Union Street at the junction of Renfield Street and Gordon Street. The final tram completed it’s journey in Glasgow in September 1962. Photo: Unknown

2 . Argyle Street 1960s General view over Argyle Street in the 1960s. It still remains one of Glasgow’s most bustling streets but many changes have taken place. Photo: Unknown

3 . Hampden Park 1960 Hampden hosted the 1960 European Cup final between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in front of a crowd of over 127,000. There’s been several changes to the national stadium since then. Photo: Keystone

4 . Boots Argyle Street 1960s This junction on Argyle Street was once a popular meeting point for Glaswegian’s but now looks totally unrecognisable. Photo: TSPL

