Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
37 minutes ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
2 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
3 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
6 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
6 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Eight photos of old Glasgow that show how much it has changed

Here’s a look back at Glasgow over the decades

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST

The dear green place has seen a number of changes over the years with not all being welcomed by Glaswegian’s.

Glasgow’s shopping streets may not now be as busy as they once were, but in an era when online shopping wasn’t an option the high streets were absolutely bustling.

A number of prominent events have taken place in the city over the past seventy years as post-war Glasgow slowly became the European City of Culture as transport, stadiums and shopping habits changed.

We take a look back at the city through the decades and reminisce about the Glasgow of old.

Undefined: gallery
Trams in Union Street at the junction of Renfield Street and Gordon Street. The final tram completed it’s journey in Glasgow in September 1962.

1. Union Street 1960s

Trams in Union Street at the junction of Renfield Street and Gordon Street. The final tram completed it’s journey in Glasgow in September 1962. Photo: Unknown

General view over Argyle Street in the 1960s. It still remains one of Glasgow’s most bustling streets but many changes have taken place.

2. Argyle Street 1960s

General view over Argyle Street in the 1960s. It still remains one of Glasgow’s most bustling streets but many changes have taken place. Photo: Unknown

Hampden hosted the 1960 European Cup final between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in front of a crowd of over 127,000. There’s been several changes to the national stadium since then.

3. Hampden Park 1960

Hampden hosted the 1960 European Cup final between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt in front of a crowd of over 127,000. There’s been several changes to the national stadium since then. Photo: Keystone

This junction on Argyle Street was once a popular meeting point for Glaswegian’s but now looks totally unrecognisable.

4. Boots Argyle Street 1960s

This junction on Argyle Street was once a popular meeting point for Glaswegian’s but now looks totally unrecognisable. Photo: TSPL

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:GlasgowShoppingScotland