Ghost towns of Glasgow: Eight forgotten schemes in and around Glasgow

4 . Hutchesontown Towers

Hutchesontown was, in effect, used as a testing ground for similar schemes around the city. It was decided to divide the area into five “zones” which were given to different architects to implement a mixture of different schemes. Hutchesontown A was mostly low-rise housing which still stands today, B had 4 high-rise flats which still stand today, all of the high tower flats in C were demolished in 1993 and were infamous for their structural problems, D consisted of four tower blocks on Caledonian Road - two of which were demolished in 2006 while the other two are now scheduled for demolition, and finally Hutchesontown E consisted of an estate of five-storey deck-access blocks and two 24-storey towers at Sandiefield Road, constructed in 1968 - within a few years, however, the low-rise buildings became badly affected by dampness and declared unfit for habitation; they were finally demolished in 1987. The two towers were condemned in 2010 and were demolished in 2013.