Glasgow 1924: Looking back at Glasgow streets and Glaswegian folks 100 years ago

Glasgow has changed a lot in the last century - that’s why today we wanted to look back at pictures from 100 years ago to see just how different the city was in 1924.
1924 was a very different time to be alive in Glasgow - the shipyards were in their prime and the city was aflush with heavy industry - although for many conditions were poor in the interwar period.
Most of the images below are taken from the Virtual Mitchell - a Glasgow City Archive resource that anyone can use as a window into the past, you can check it out for yourself by clicking here.
