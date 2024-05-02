Glasgow 1924: Looking back at Glasgow streets and Glaswegian folks 100 years ago

Glasgow has changed a lot in the last century - that’s why today we wanted to look back at pictures from 100 years ago to see just how different the city was in 1924.

1924 was a very different time to be alive in Glasgow - the shipyards were in their prime and the city was aflush with heavy industry - although for many conditions were poor in the interwar period.

Most of the images below are taken from the Virtual Mitchell - a Glasgow City Archive resource that anyone can use as a window into the past, you can check it out for yourself by clicking here.

1 . The Countess Glasgow Two crewmen at work onboard the steamship 'The Countess Glasgow' as it powers through the water passing a harbour and town, English coast, circa 1924. Photo: (Photo by The Montifraulo Collection/Getty Images)

2 . Westmuir Street A. Cochrane Grocers on 5 Westmuir Street in September, 1924.

3 . Argyle Street The corner of Argyle Street and Stockwell Street in April, 1924.

4 . Maryhill Road 331 Maryhill Road in Woodside, Maryhill