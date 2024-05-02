Glasgow 1924: Looking back at Glasgow streets and Glaswegian folks 100 years ago

Here are 8 old pictures looking back at Glasgow in 1924

By Liam Smillie
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:35 BST

Glasgow has changed a lot in the last century - that’s why today we wanted to look back at pictures from 100 years ago to see just how different the city was in 1924.

1924 was a very different time to be alive in Glasgow - the shipyards were in their prime and the city was aflush with heavy industry - although for many conditions were poor in the interwar period.

Most of the images below are taken from the Virtual Mitchell - a Glasgow City Archive resource that anyone can use as a window into the past, you can check it out for yourself by clicking here.

Two crewmen at work onboard the steamship 'The Countess Glasgow' as it powers through the water passing a harbour and town, English coast, circa 1924.

1. The Countess Glasgow

Two crewmen at work onboard the steamship 'The Countess Glasgow' as it powers through the water passing a harbour and town, English coast, circa 1924. Photo: (Photo by The Montifraulo Collection/Getty Images)

A. Cochrane Grocers on 5 Westmuir Street in September, 1924.

2. Westmuir Street

A. Cochrane Grocers on 5 Westmuir Street in September, 1924.

The corner of Argyle Street and Stockwell Street in April, 1924.

3. Argyle Street

The corner of Argyle Street and Stockwell Street in April, 1924.

331 Maryhill Road in Woodside, Maryhill

4. Maryhill Road

331 Maryhill Road in Woodside, Maryhill

