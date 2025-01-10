For 250 years, Glasgow was shipbuilding capital of the world - so much so that the term ‘Clydebuilt’ was synonymous with high quality craft across the globe.

In honour of Glasgow’s 850th anniversary, we’re looking back at some of the biggest and best ships built on the Clyde that made the biggest impact on the world.

As Glaswegians, we’re proud of our shipbuilding heritage - there’s not a soul born in Glasgow without some kind of connection to the shipyards, whether that be in riveters, welders, labourers, foreman, or any other trade that kept big steel ships pouring out of the River Clyde.

At it’s peak, tens of thousands of people were employed by the shipyards of the Clyde, from Govan all the way to Clydebank, the River Clyde was flanked end-to-end by massive dry docks, towering cranes, and the skeletons of massive steel monoliths sparked together by the people of Glasgow.

Glasgow built the biggest and best ships in the world for most of the 20th century - constructing around a fifth of all ships launched in the early 1900s. Somewhere between 25,000 and 30,000 naval, merchant and passenger ships were built upon the Clyde and its tributaries since the Scott family set up the first shipyard along the River Clyde in Greenock in 1711.

The Clyde’s largest shipyards include John Brown’s shipyard in Clydebank, which constructed some of the largest and most impressive cruise liners of the 20th century in the small humble town, and Fairfield Shipyard in Govan - which many Glaswegians can trace heritage to, given the massive scale of the shipyard.

The end of the Second World War signalled the beginning of the end for the Clyde, and while the shipyards remained open for decades afterwards, it would be in slow decline as Glasgow was forced to compete with emerging industries in Asia.

Now there are only two major shipyards open on the Clyde today, it’s estimated that more than 300 firms have engaged in shipbuilding on Clydeside, of those 300 around 30 to 40 firms were operating at any given time.

Back before the days of package holidays, it was the main route Glaswegians used to holiday - mostly during the Glasgow Fair Fortnight. For generations Glaswegians would travel down the Clyde on paddle steamers to destinations like Ayr, Troon, and Rothesay on the Isle of Bute. Before that Glaswegian ships allowed for the proliferation of America - transporting millions of Irish, Scots, and other Europeans over to the new world.

1 . Queen Mary Built at Dumbarton in 1933, the ship was the largest, most luxurious and most prestigious vessel in the Clyde steamer fleet. In her heyday, TS Queen Mary carried over 13,000 passengers per week and retained the enviable accolade of “Britain’s Finest Pleasure Steamer” for over four decades. In 2023 she is celebrating her 90th anniversary year. A﻿s well as being treasured by Glaswegians (who affectionately referred to her as “the Glasgow Boat”), TS Queen Mary carried some of the most famous people of the 20th Century down the Clyde; including King George VI, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, the then Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, and the last Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten of Burma. Other famous names to step aboard included US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, Viscount Montgomery “Monty” of Alamein, and music hall legend Sir Harry Lauder. She was retired in 1977, and ultimately served as a floating pub and restaurant on the Thames for over two decades. Saved from the scrapyard in 2015, TS Queen Mary is now being restored, and is hoped to sail again in 2025. HRH The Princess Royal is the charity Royal Patron and actor Sam Neill OBE is Patron. | Contributed

2 . Queen Elizabeth Launched on September 27, 1938 - the Queen Elizabeth was the largest cruise liner in the world when it was constructed in Clydebank. It had to wait years for its maiden voyage thanks to the outbreak of World War 2. | Wikipedia

3 . Queen Elizabeth II The Queen Elizabeth II was built by John Brown's in Clydebank in 1965, this was one of the world's most famous liners and is now a floating hotel in Dubai. Photo: Gordon Rule

4 . RMS Aquitania The RMS Aquitania was an ocean liner from the Cunard Line which served between 1914 and 1950. Designed by Leonard Peskett and built by John Brown & Company in Clydebank, she was first launched on April 21 1913. Her maiden voyage took place from Liverpool to New York the year following on May 30. In her 36 years, the vessel served military duty in both world wars and returned to passenger service after both. Her crew affectionately called her “Old Irrepressible” as, unlike the Lusitania, she was the only major liner to survive each world war. Photo: via Picryl