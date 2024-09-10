Glasgow Gone-By: 12 things we could do in Glasgow in the 80s that we can't do anymore

4 . Eat some strange new foods at the Danish Food Centre

The Danish Food Centre on St Vincent Street offered up a veritable smorgasbord of Dansk culinary delights for Glaswegian food lovers in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Opening in 1969, the Glasgow centre was the 3rd of its kind in the United Kingdom after London and Manchester, and a unique type of restaurant for its time, introducing Brits to a wide range of the best Danish grub. As well as the restaurant, the centre also offered a couple of shops, one selling Danish art work and other goods, and the other a selection of Danish foodstuffs. The Danish Food Centre proved to be hugely popular in its early years and certainly ranks as one of the most fondly-recalled food establishments on our list. | Contributed