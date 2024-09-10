Glasgow Gone-By: 12 things we could do in Glasgow in the 80s that we can't do anymore

The 1980s was a decade like no other in Glasgow - from the new and trendy nightlife scene opening up, to the sub-cultures emerging that have been a long-standing feature of Glasgow ever since.
It’s been over 40 years now, but many Glaswegians look back at the decade with fondness - so today we put together this list of 12 things we used to be able to do in Glasgow in the 80s, that we can’t do anymore.
1. Ride a tram
Trams returned to Glasgow for the Garden Festival in the summer of 1988, the last time any Glaswegian could board a tram in the city. | alh1
2. Catch a gig at the Spaghetti Factory
The Spaghetti Factory put on some of the best upcoming bands in Glasgow before it became Stravaigin - another Glasgow institution loved for an entirely different reason. Pictured here is one half of Strawberry Switchblade with Orange Juice ahead of a gig. (Pic: Peter McArthur) | Peter McArthur
3. Get a Lumber at The Muscular Arms
A bizarre Glasgow institution that was as strange as it was unforgettable - complete with odd interior design like the statue pictured above - it was a superhero themed bar in the 70s and 80s that also hosted mini Highland Games and spaghetti eating and potato crisps eating competitions. | National Library of Scotland
4. Eat some strange new foods at the Danish Food Centre
The Danish Food Centre on St Vincent Street offered up a veritable smorgasbord of Dansk culinary delights for Glaswegian food lovers in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Opening in 1969, the Glasgow centre was the 3rd of its kind in the United Kingdom after London and Manchester, and a unique type of restaurant for its time, introducing Brits to a wide range of the best Danish grub. As well as the restaurant, the centre also offered a couple of shops, one selling Danish art work and other goods, and the other a selection of Danish foodstuffs. The Danish Food Centre proved to be hugely popular in its early years and certainly ranks as one of the most fondly-recalled food establishments on our list. | Contributed
