Glasgow in the thirties was a ‘no mean city’ that was experiencing the effects of the Great Depression with the city being a rather bleak place.
At the end of the decade, war broke out with many young Glaswegians being evacuated away from the city as well as people being recruited to join the army.
Major events that transpired in Glasgow in 1935 include:
The electrification of the Glasgow Subway System.
Glaswegian boxer Benny Lynch becomes Scotland’s first world boxing champion
Here are 8 old pictures which show what Glasgow life was like in 1935.
1. Original Barrowland Ballroom
Check out the original sign for the Barrowland Ballroom - before it was a massive gallus neon sign - it was a wee neon man pushing a wheelbarrow, the wheel of the massive barrow can be found above the main staircase to the ballroom today | Glasgow City Archives
2. Glasgow Royal Infirmary
Glasgow Royal Infirmary pictured in April 1935. It was originally opened in 1794, with the present main building dating from 1914. | Getty Images
3. Mercat Cross
The Mercat Cross in Glasgow. The cross is a 1929 replica of the medieval original and the arch behind is all that remains of St Mary's Church after it was burnt down by the local Hell Fire Club with it being pictured here in April 1935. | Getty Images
4. Steeplechase @ Ibrox
Competitors leaping over the water jump in an eight lap steeplechase event during the 49th annual sports day of the Rangers Football Club held at Ibrox Park stadium, Glasgow. Rangers are one of Glasgow's four senior football clubs, and the steeplechase event requires them to navigate a course littered with obstacles such as hedges, ditches and fences. | Getty Images