Today we’re travelling 60 years into Glasgow’s past to check out 12 old photos and see just how much the city has changed.

1964 was a big year for Glasgow. It was the year the University of Strathclyde was chartered (June 23) - bringing a second university to the city and vastly expanding the student population. The very first part of the M8 motorway between Glasgow and Edinburgh was opened (November 20), which would revolutionise commuting and travel between Scotland’s two biggest cities.

The sixties in general were a defining era not just for Glasgow, but for Scotland, Britain, and the world as a whole. We might think the 2010s and 2020s have been tumultuous decades, but arguably they’re much less divisive than the 60s.

Glasgow was rapidly changing in the post-war years as tenement buildings were pulled down, with high rise towers shooting up in their place. In September 1962, the city also said farewell to their beloved trams which had been a part of Glasgow life for 90 years.

The Beatles played to screaming fans at the Odeon Theatre, Jimi Hendrix lit up Green's Playhouse and The Who played their first extended performance of their new rock opera, Tommy before an audience at the University of Strathclyde in April 1969.

Pele even played at Hampden Park as the stadium hosting the European Cup final in 1960. Scotland were crowned "unofficial world champions" in 1967 when Celtic and Rangers reached the European finals as Celtic became the first British side to win the European Cup.

Here are 12 old pictures looking at life for Glaswegians in 1964.

1 . 1-35 Great Western Road (1964) The very start of Great Western Road viewed from St. George's Cross.

2 . George Square A street scene captured from Queen Street of George Square with the Glasgow College of Building and Printing under construction in the background on North Hanover Street. The building was opened in 1964 by Labour leader Harold Wilson.

3 . Connecting Britain's great Victorian cities The new Nightcap Bar on the London to Glasgow overnight sleeper train, January 6 1964.

4 . The Beatles - Odeon, 1964 The Beatles were (and possibly still are) the biggest, most famous band of all time. So when they played at the Odeon on Renfield Street back in 1964, it was pretty big deal. They toured around Scotland for a couple days appearing on STV and other Scottish TV shows of the era. Unfortunately there’s no pictures of the gig, so here’s a picture of them dressed as Eskimos in 1964. (Photo by Daily Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images)