Glasgow was a very different city back in the 70s - today we’re looking 50 years into the past through 8 old pictures to see just how much the city has changed.

The very landscape of the city was fresh - right off the back of the slum clearances as Glaswegians began to move out of delipidated tenements and into tower blocks that had shot up all over Glasgow in the 50s and 60s. Making the city a whole lot more vertical, and a lot more dense - which was quite the fear given how dense and cramped living conditions already were.

Glaswegians were beginning to see the city from a very different perspective, and not just from their windows in the high flats. Heavy industry was beginning to seriously decline and newer industries began to rise, slowly taking their place.

Billy Connolly rose to prominence, showing the world just how great the Glaswegian patter was - legendary bands like T Rex, Queen, Johnny Cash, Wings, The Rolling Stones and ABBA were playing old school venues like The Apollo.

Take a look below as we take a look at Glasgow as it was in 1975.

1 . Cleansing Strikes Women thanking the Army who were were roped in to clear the rubbish from the streets of Glasgow after a cleansing department strike in March 1975. | TSPL

2 . Glasgow Central Station Central Station concourse pictured 50 years ago in 1975. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . The rag and bone man A rag and bone man with a cart passing a derelict tenement on Kirkland Street in Maryhill back in 1975. | Glasgow City Archives

4 . The Savoy A picture of the Savoy Nightclub on 25th April 1975, shortly after it first opened. Note the leopard print wallpaper - groovy baby. | The Savoy