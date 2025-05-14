Glasgow in the 2000s: 8 lost pubs and clubs that remind Glaswegians of the 2000s

Glasgow has always had a rich nightlife scene - regardless of what era the city has found itself in - but for those of us that were heading out in the noughties, you’ll know there was no other decade quite like it.
Our city has been the heart of culture, clubbing, pubbing, and general good times in Scotland for generations now - but in that time, we’ve lost some of our old favourite haunts.
Take a look below as we remember some of Glasgow’s best pubs, clubs, and venues we’ve lost over the years.
1. The Beat Club
The Beat Club was the place to be for the indie crowd of the 2000s. | One More Tune DJs
2. Archaos
Archaos on Queen Street was the place to be in the 2000s - hosting many footballers and celebrities of the day. | Contributed
3. The Tunnel
There was The Arches for sweaty nights of 'taps aff' tunes, and then there was The Tunnel, Glasgow’s first superclub for Judge Jules, shinny shoes and multi-coloured Ted Baker shirts. | Supplied
4. Victoria's
Victoria’s was a popular nightclub spot in Glasgow during the 2000s with it attracting a number of both Celtic and Rangers players until a series of unfortunate events led to footballers being banned in 2008 by the new owners. | Contributed